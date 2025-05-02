Ghana Meteorological Agency Warns of Thunderstorms, Rainfall in Parts of Accra, Aflao
- Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has issued an alert on potential rainfalls and thunderstorms
- In an earlier post, the agency warned of a thunderstorm approaching from Togo and cautioned Ghanaians to be careful
- The agency further noted that thunderstorms with or without rain are likely to develop over parts of the country from afternoon into the evening
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather alert, warning of potential rainfall and thunderstorms.
In an update of X, the agency warned that moderate to strong winds may precede rainstorms during the day and later in the evening.
It also stated that flash floods are likely to occur over low-lying areas. There would also be poor visibility range.
GMET warns of rainstorm coming from Togo
Earlier in the day, GMET warned that a moderate rainstorm situated in the southern portions of Togo is propagating westwards into our country, Ghana.
The storm was expected to affect the transition, middle, and parts of the coastline with cloudiness and thunderstorms, with or without rain.
However, in a recent update, the institution indicated that parts of the country will likely experience thunderstorms and rainfall.
"Patches of mist amidst cloudy weather are expected over the coastal, forest and mountainous areas, with chances of rain over the forest and slightly north of the coastline.
"As the day unfolds, sunny conditions with occasional cloudy cover will dominate across the country. However, thunderstorms with or without rain are likely to develop over parts of the country from afternoon into the evening."
See the post below:
