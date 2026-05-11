Alfred Duncan retired from the Ghana national team, citing a lack of respect and opportunities during his career

Despite reaping club success in Italy, his international appearances for Ghana were limited and disappointing

Duncan expressed sadness about his national team experience, saying he had felt overlooked and undervalued

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Alfred Duncan once opened up on why he decided to retire from international football at the age of 29 despite being regarded as one of Ghana’s standout performers in Italy over the last decade.

The former Inter Milan midfielder spent his entire senior career in Italy, featuring for clubs including US Sassuolo Calcio, AS Livorno Calcio, UC Sampdoria, Cagliari Calcio and currently Venezia FC.

Alfred Duncan shares his reason for quitting the Black Stars of Ghana at 29, despite strong performances with clubs in Italy. Photo by Fabio Patamia.

Source: Getty Images

At the peak of his career during his time with ACF Fiorentina, the hard-tackling midfielder struggled to secure a regular role in the Ghana national team despite strong interest from the Ghana Football Association.

However, after making 10 senior appearances for Ghana, Duncan decided to retire from international football and has since insisted that he has no intention of reversing that decision.

According to Sporty FM journalist Gary Al-Smith on X, Duncan explained:

“With the national team, it was complicated because it was my decision to quit. I wasn’t getting the respect I think I deserved. For a player like me, when I got to the peak of my career, I thought I deserved more respect, which I wasn’t getting enough. I felt it was best to step aside for the young ones or those they believed were right for the team to have the chance to play.”

Duncan has made 317 appearances in the Italian Serie A since his debut at Inter Milan in the 2012/13 season.

Alfred Duncan shares Black Stars resignation message

In 2022, the hardworking midfielder penned a heartfelt message to Ghanaians about his decision to quit the national team, citing factors leading to his move.

He wrote, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"My heart is sad because I wanted to write a piece of history with the Ghanaian national team, but they NEVER gave me the chance to prove it.

"When you are never considered, and there is nothing you can do to change the situation, mentally it becomes more difficult. I have been humiliated, discriminated against and left aside for years, even though I have tried to keep the doors open all the time.

"Unfortunately, I cannot continue to feel bad thinking about how I am being treated unfairly, knowing that I have a clear conscience.

"Until a few years ago, I was the Ghanaian player with the best performances and with the most appearances in the most prestigious leagues, but I have never been considered for the national team. I recently turned down some invitations because I find it an insult to call me when it suits someone without considering my feelings as a human being who makes sacrifices in their work."

Alfred Duncan, who retired from representing Ghana, in action for Italian club Venezia. Photo: ANDREA PATTARO.

Source: Getty Images

Alfred Duncan’s career with Ghana Black Stars

Duncan enjoyed a brief but notable spell with the Black Stars, despite an impressive club career in Europe.

Ghanasoccernet reported that he made his senior debut for the Ghana in 2012 and was widely expected to feature more regularly in midfield thanks to his technical quality and high work rate.

However, strong competition for places and personal choices meant his appearances remained limited over the years.

Although he was included in several national team squads, Duncan never fully established himself as a regular starter, with his contributions often overshadowed by more established midfield options.

In 2022, he confirmed his retirement from international football, citing dissatisfaction with how he had been treated within the national setup.

His decision left many supporters reflecting on what his international career could have been with more consistent opportunities at the highest level.

Duncan among Ghana stars who quit Black Stars

Several Ghanaian footballers have stepped away from international duty due to disputes, lack of opportunities, or personal reasons.

Others, like Bernard Mensah, permanently walked away, citing unfair treatment and a desire to focus on their club careers.

YEN.com.gh looked at the top nine Ghanaian players who gave up on playing for the Black Stars.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh