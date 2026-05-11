Sammy Gyamfi Announces Funeral Details for Father-in-Law Murdered in Kumasi Robbery
- Sammy Gyamfi, CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and NDC National Communications Officer, has released the final funeral schedule for his father-in-law
- Andrews Kwame Amankwah tragically passed away in February 2026 following injuries sustained during a violent carjacking and robbery in Ohwim-Amanfrom, Kumasi
- The burial and final funeral rites have been scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Officers' Mess, Ridge Park in Kumasi
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The Gyamfi and Amankwah families have officially announced the funeral arrangements for the late Andrews Kwame Amankwah, the father-in-law of GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi.
The announcement, shared on the politician's official Instagram page on May 10, 2026, follows months of mourning after a tragic robbery incident that shook the Kumasi metropolis.
Amankwah passed away on February 18, 2026, after succumbing to injuries from a violent attack on February 13. The incident, which occurred at his residence in Ohwim-Amanfrom, led to a swift police operation that dismantled a carjacking syndicate known as the "Duku Syndicate".
While four suspects were initially linked to the crime, one was killed during a confrontation with the police, while others remain in custody assisting with ongoing investigations.
Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law's funeral details
The family has invited sympathisers and the general public to join them in bidding a final farewell to the deceased.
- Final Funeral Rites: Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Officers' Mess, Ridge Park, Kumasi.
- Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Star of David Presbyterian Church, Bohyen-Kumasi.
The one-week observance held earlier in March saw a high-profile turnout, including First Lady Lordina Mahama, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey.
Read Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law's funeral details in th Instagram post below.
Photo of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law emerges
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a photo and more details about Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law, Andrews Karikari Amankwaa, have emerged after his tragic death during an armed carjacking.
On February 18, 2026, reports emerged that the GoldBod CEO's in-law had been killed.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh