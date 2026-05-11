Sammy Gyamfi, CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and NDC National Communications Officer, has released the final funeral schedule for his father-in-law

Andrews Kwame Amankwah tragically passed away in February 2026 following injuries sustained during a violent carjacking and robbery in Ohwim-Amanfrom, Kumasi

The burial and final funeral rites have been scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Officers' Mess, Ridge Park in Kumasi

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The Gyamfi and Amankwah families have officially announced the funeral arrangements for the late Andrews Kwame Amankwah, the father-in-law of GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi.

Sammy Gyamfi announces the funeral details of his late father-in-law, Andrew Kwame Amankwah. Image credit: Sammygyamfi_official/Instagram, frimps_discovery/TikTok

Source: UGC

The announcement, shared on the politician's official Instagram page on May 10, 2026, follows months of mourning after a tragic robbery incident that shook the Kumasi metropolis.

Amankwah passed away on February 18, 2026, after succumbing to injuries from a violent attack on February 13. The incident, which occurred at his residence in Ohwim-Amanfrom, led to a swift police operation that dismantled a carjacking syndicate known as the "Duku Syndicate".

While four suspects were initially linked to the crime, one was killed during a confrontation with the police, while others remain in custody assisting with ongoing investigations.

Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law's funeral details

The family has invited sympathisers and the general public to join them in bidding a final farewell to the deceased.

Final Funeral Rites: Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Officers' Mess, Ridge Park , Kumasi.

Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the , Kumasi. Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Star of David Presbyterian Church, Bohyen-Kumasi.

The one-week observance held earlier in March saw a high-profile turnout, including First Lady Lordina Mahama, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey.

Read Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law's funeral details in th Instagram post below.

Photo of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law emerges

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a photo and more details about Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law, Andrews Karikari Amankwaa, have emerged after his tragic death during an armed carjacking.

On February 18, 2026, reports emerged that the GoldBod CEO's in-law had been killed.

Source: YEN.com.gh