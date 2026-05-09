Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has got people talking over a reported incident that was said to have taken place between himself and Fella Makafui at the TGMA

This comes after the musician rubbished claims that the actress was flirting with him on the red carpet at the event

Regina Van Helvert has meanwhile come under criticism over a question she posed to Fella Makafui during the TGMA red carpet

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has raised eyebrows in the wake of his remarks at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

TGMA 2026: Black Sherif Issues Disclaimer Over Comments By Interviewer About Fella Makafui

Source: UGC

It all happened on the red carpet when the interviewer, Godwin Namboh, allegedly suggested that actress Fella Makafui was flirting with Black Sherif in his presence.

“Look at Fella Makafui, ladies and gentlemen, she was flirting with Blacko in front of me, I am standing right here…

Before the interviewer could say more, Black Sherif quickly cut him off and rubbished claims of any such behaviour from the actress towards him.

He stated categorically that nothing of that sort had happened.

“No flirting, I beg you,” Black Sherif said.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the incident had generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Journalist slammed over question to Fella Makafui

Meanwhile, Regina Van Helvert has come under fire for a question she directed at actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui, which stirred conversations online.

The glamorous red carpet session was filled with celebrity fashion moments, interviews, and viral interactions, but one particular exchange between Regina and Fella quickly grabbed attention on social media.

While speaking to Fella Makafui during the live red carpet coverage, Regina asked: “If your ex-husband saw you tonight, what do you think he’d say? We didn’t mention names oo, we just said if your ex sees you tonight, what do you think he will be thinking?”

The question caught Fella Makafui off guard, but the actress handled it with laughter and composure.

Responding in a playful tone, Fella replied, “See, you are just looking for a problem for me. I wish everyone the best.”

Her response drew cheers and laughter from people around the red carpet area, while clips from the interview quickly began circulating online.

Ghanaians who watched the video praised Fella Makafui for remaining calm and classy despite the unexpected question. Others also commended her for refusing to speak negatively about her past relationship while keeping the atmosphere lighthearted.

George Quaye compares TGMA attendees to pallbearers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that George Quaye, a Ghanaian entertainment personality and actor, expressed his displeasure with some attendees at the TGMA event.

In a video that has since gone viral, George Quaye, who made an appearance on the red carpet, voiced his concerns over the outfits some individuals wore to the event.

George Quaye, in an interview with Godwin Namboh, then remarked that many attendees at the event dressed like pallbearers and advised attendees to wear simple, comfortable clothes to such events.

Source: YEN.com.gh