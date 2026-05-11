Premier League stars like Bruno Fernandes and Phil Foden opt for surprisingly affordable cars over luxury supercars

Research reveals top players drive practical vehicles like Mini Cooper and Mercedes-Benz instead of extravagant rides

John Hood from Auction4Cars highlights that footballers embrace attainable luxury brands for everyday driving

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Premier League footballers are usually linked with flashy luxury cars carrying eye-watering price tags.

Names like Erling Haaland and his powerful Bugatti Tourbillon, reportedly worth as much as £4 million, immediately come to mind, as does Son Heung-min and his ultra-exclusive Ferrari LaFerrari.

Premier League stars like Bruno Fernandes and Cole Palmer opt for surprisingly affordable cars over luxury supercars

Source: Twitter

However, new research from Auction4Cars shows that some Premier League stars also drive far more affordable and mainstream cars that ordinary motorists could realistically buy.

According to the study, at least seven footballers have previously been seen driving vehicles such as the Mini Cooper JCW, Mercedes-Benz A-Class and even the tiny Smart ForTwo.

While these cars are still stylish, they are a long way from the traditional luxury motors - such as Porsches and Aston Martins - that are commonly associated with elite footballers.

Auction4Cars looked into the garages of several top Premier League names and identified some surprisingly attainable vehicles owned by players including Cole Palmer and Bruno Fernandes.

Premier League stars who drive affordable cars

Bruno Fernandes - Mini Cooper JCW

Bruno Fernandes has been seen behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper JCW, a sporty hot hatch that costs around £33,000 brand new and can now be found on the used market for roughly £22,000.

The Manchester United captain also owns a BMW X5, offering a more spacious and family-oriented option while still maintaining a premium feel without stepping into supercar territory.

Mini by name, mighty by nature – Bruno Fernandes' hot hatch of choice. Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Source: Twitter

Cole Palmer - Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Cole Palmer made headlines after arriving in a Mercedes-Benz A-Class, a premium hatchback that can be purchased for around £22,000 on the used market, with older high-mileage models available for even less.

More recently, the England international has also been seen driving a BMW i4, an all-electric saloon that rivals cars such as the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer keeps it classy in a modest Merc

Source: Instagram

Phil Foden - Toyota Vellfire

Phil Foden perhaps has one of the most surprising choices, thanks to his Toyota Vellfire - a spacious seven-seater MPV loved for its comfort and practicality, particularly among larger families.

The Manchester City star has also been seen driving an Audi RS 3, delivering the speed and style expected from a top footballer while remaining more accessible than a supercar.

The Vellfire’s versatility includes plenty of space and comfort. Credit: Toyota Global

Source: Twitter

Declan Rice - Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Declan Rice keeps things practical with a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a luxury people carrier that has become a popular choice among footballers and large families alike.

Its spacious interior and comfort-focused design make it ideal for everyday use without sacrificing premium quality.

Declan Rice keeps things practical with a Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Source: Twitter

Viktor Gyokeres - Audi Q7

New Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has been seen driving an Audi Q7, a large SUV that remains one of Audi’s most popular mainstream models.

Although expensive when bought brand new, used versions are widely available at far more affordable prices.

Viktor Gyokeres drives an Audi Q7

Source: Twitter

Granit Xhaka - Smart ForTwo

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka may have the most unexpected taste in cars after once being photographed leaving training in a tiny Smart ForTwo reportedly worth around £9,000.

The Swiss midfielder clearly enjoys compact city cars, having also been spotted in a Brabus Ultimate E - a tuned-up version of the Smart ForTwo - which he once described to former teammate Cedric Soares as “the best car ever.”

Speaking about the findings, John Hood, General Manager at Auction4Cars, said:

“I think it can be easy to assume that players in the Premier League will only ever be driving supercars, but this isn’t the case.

“In fact, there are some footballer-approved makes and models that aren’t out of reach for motorists looking for their next car.”

He added: “It’s no surprise to see premium German brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi on the list. Known for their reliability and quality, they’re an appealing choice for those wanting a touch of luxury when driving.”

Although many of these vehicles still sit above the £20,000 mark today, older and higher-mileage versions of models like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Mini Cooper JCW and Smart ForTwo can reportedly be found for around £5,000 on car listing platforms such as AutoTrader

Source: YEN.com.gh