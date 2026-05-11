ACF Fiorentina terminated Tariq Lamptey’s contract after the defender played just 25 minutes for the club

Lamptey suffered a serious ACL injury during his first start against Como 1907 and never featured for Fiorentina again

The former Brighton defender has become a free agent ahead of the 2026 World Cup after another injury-hit season

Italian club Fiorentina have officially parted ways with Tariq Lamptey after both parties agreed to terminate the defender’s contract, bringing his difficult spell in Italy to an early conclusion.

Lamptey joined Fiorentina from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer in a deal reportedly worth €6 million, with hopes that the move would reignite a career once viewed as hugely promising.

ACF Fiorentina terminate Tariq Lamptey’s contract after the Ghanaian defender pla. yed just 25 minutes for the club. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, the Ghana international signed a three-year contract and was expected to bring speed, energy and attacking quality to the club’s defence.

However, his time in Serie A quickly became another frustrating chapter in a career heavily affected by injuries.

The 25-year-old played only 25 minutes of competitive football for Fiorentina. He first appeared as a substitute against SSC Napoli before making his first start against Como 1907 on September 21, 2025.

However, that appearance lasted just 22 minutes before disaster struck.

Tariq Lamptey's injury nightmare

Lamptey suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, forcing him off the pitch and effectively ending his season. He never played for Fiorentina again.

The injury added to a worrying history of fitness problems that has followed the former Chelsea academy player throughout his professional career.

During his time at Brighton, Lamptey endured long spells out with hamstring, knee, ankle and muscle injuries, preventing him from finding consistency and building momentum.

His injury record has been particularly severe across several seasons. During the 2025/26 campaign alone, he spent 234 days sidelined recovering from cruciate ligament surgery and another 123 days out with a knee problem.

Previous seasons were also heavily disrupted, including 197 days missed with a hamstring injury during the 2020/21 campaign and 118 days out with a knee issue in 2022/23.

That wasn't even the start for him in the Premier League though, as two hamstring injuries a year prior kick-started his nightmare.

According to TalkSPORT, he missed 32 games and 168 days due to those issues.

Lamptey has certainly had a very tough time of things in recent years, with that continuing as his contract was ripped up.

Tariq Lamptey in action for Ghana in a World Cup Qatar 2022 match against Korea Republic at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022. Image credit: Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

Will Tariq make Black Stars squad?

Once regarded as one of the brightest young full-backs in both England and Ghana, Lamptey repeatedly saw his progress halted just as he looked ready to establish himself at the top level.

While his explosive pace and attacking quality remain obvious, his recurring injury problems have made sustained development extremely difficult.

The contract termination now leaves Lamptey as a free agent ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although his lack of match fitness makes a place in the Ghana squad unlikely.

For Fiorentina, the decision closes the door on a transfer that never worked out. For Lamptey, it marks another chance to rebuild his career and search for stability after years of frustrating setbacks.

Lamptey reaches 100 EPL games

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Lamptey reached a new milestone in the English Premier League after starring in Brighton and Hove Albion's victory over Chelsea.

The Ghana international played full throttle as the Seagulls thumped Chelsea 3-0 at the American Express Stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh