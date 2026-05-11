Barcelona’s title-winning bus parade after clinching the 2025/26 La Liga crown took on an unexpected Ghanaian flavour

The Catalan giants were spotted celebrating their latest Spanish top-flight triumph while vibing to the now-viral Kakalika tune

Barca are on course to become only the third team in La Liga history to hit the 100-point mark with three games remaining

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FC Barcelona brought a touch of Ghana to their La Liga title celebrations after the club’s victory parade took an unexpected musical turn on Monday, May 11.

The Catalan giants celebrated their latest Spanish league triumph in style after sealing the title with a 2-0 victory over El Clásico rivals Real Madrid a day earlier.

Barcelona’s bus parade after winning the 2025/26 La Liga title takes an unexpected twist as Kakalika plays. Photo credit: @FCBarcelona/X and @ghdopenation/Instagram.

Source: Twitter

First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres secured the win that confirmed Barcelona as champions and left Madrid facing a trophyless season.

According to BBC Sport, the result opened an unassailable 11-point gap for La Blaugrana at the top of the table with three matches remaining.

Barcelona players celebrate with Kakalika tune

After the final whistle, Barcelona’s players stayed on the pitch at Camp Nou to soak in the moment with supporters.

Music blasted through the stadium speakers as players danced, hugged and celebrated winning the club’s 29th La Liga title.

One of the standout moments came when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who missed the match through injury, was spotted performing the viral Kakalika dance.

Watch Yamal's Kakalika move, as shared on X:

The celebrations did not stop there.

A day later, the club took the party onto the streets of Catalonia during an open-top bus parade attended by thousands of fans.

In a video shared by Barcelona on social media, players could be seen enjoying the ride while the viral Ghanaian song Kakalika by DopeNation played loudly in the background.

Watch the video, as shared on X:

Although the squad did not fully perform the dance challenge this time, several players were seen vibing to the music, with Pedri even jokingly handing flowers to Rashford during the celebrations.

Reactions to Barcelona's celebration including Kakalika flair

The moment quickly sparked excitement online, especially among Ghanaian football fans proud to see the song gaining global attention.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@Jehrie_ celebrated:

“Kakalika?? Chale Ghana reach.”

@_thedaCs noted:

“Kakalika in the background. DopeNation, we are getting there.”

@AdrianoManuelJ chimed in:

“Kakalika don reach o. Ghana to the world.”

@3setproblem added:

“This song is global.”

@dizzy10_ summed up:

“We are coming for the grammys with this song.”

Players of Barcelona are in a celebratory mood on May 11, 2026, after clinching the club's 29th La Liga title in history. Photo credit: @FCBarcelona/X.

Source: Twitter

Kakalika dance continues to spread across football

Barcelona are only the latest football figures to embrace the trending dance challenge.

A few weeks ago, William Osula celebrated with the Kakalika dance after scoring for Newcastle United against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Watch Osula's dance, as shared on X:

Thierno Barry also joined the craze after scoring against Manchester City in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Before that, Arsenal W stars Chloe Kelly and Olivia Smith performed the dance in the Women’s Super League.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s season could still become even more historic under Hansi Flick.

According to beIN Sports, the Spanish champions are now on course to potentially become only the third side in La Liga history to reach the 100-point mark.

Only José Mourinho with Real Madrid in 2011 and Tito Vilanova with Barcelona in 2012 have previously achieved the feat.

PSG celebrate UCL final berth with Kakalika

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that PSG players had celebrated with the viral Kakalika tune after eliminating Bayern Munich from the UEFA Champions League.

The French champions' dressing room quickly turned into a lively party scene as the squad danced and sang along to the Ghanaian song that has gone global.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh