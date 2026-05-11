Otto Addo will be part of the 2026 World Cup after earning a role on FIFA’s prestigious Technical Study Group rather than returning as a coach

The appointment comes just weeks after the 50-year-old was dismissed as head coach of Ghana following back-to-back defeats in March

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Addo’s new job alongside 10 other elite football minds selected to oversee the global showpiece in North America

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Just 41 days after he was relieved of his duties as coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has landed a major role with FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The former Borussia Dortmund trainer scout has been appointed to FIFA’s prestigious Technical Study Group (TSG) for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Otto Addo will work with some of football's elite minds, including Arsène Wenger, after his appointment to the FIFA Technical Study Group. Photos by Rich Lam - FIFA and Selim Sudheimer.

Source: Getty Images

Addo, who was confirmed as part of the 11-man panel on May 11, is notably the only African selected for the elite Technical Study Group.

His appointment further highlights the strong reputation he continues to enjoy within international football circles despite his recent exit as coach of Ghana.

Understanding Otto Addo's new role at FIFA

The FIFA Technical Study Group plays a key role during major international tournaments.

The initiative was created by former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, who now serves as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.

Members of the panel closely analyse matches throughout the World Cup. Their focus includes tactics, player performances, coaching patterns and the evolution of football systems across the tournament.

The findings are later compiled into technical reports that help shape football development and coaching education around the world.

According to FIFA, Addo and the other members of the TSG will analyse all 104 matches at the tournament using multiple video angles and live performance data from dedicated analysis suites.

The panel will also help select winners of individual awards at the World Cup.

The group will be led by FIFA Senior Football Expert Pascal Zuberbühler and FIFA’s Lead of Football Performance Insights, Tom Gardner, alongside a team of analysts, engineers and data scientists based in Miami, Dallas and Manchester.

FIFA Technical Study Group: Inside Otto Addo’s New Role Ahead of 2026 World Cup. Photo by Verity Griffin - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Arsène Wenger speaks on Technical Study Group

Speaking after the appointments, Wenger explained the importance of the Technical Study Group. He said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

“The Technical Study Group helps identify trends in the game, prepare future generations for football’s development and contribute to making the sport more exciting by highlighting the qualities players will need in the future,”

“With an unprecedented level of high-quality data, the TSG will be able to describe, analyse and interpret what is happening on the pitch in a way that inspires both technical experts and football fans.

"We are not only collecting more data than before but also trying to strike the right balance between technical expertise and data. At the same time, we want to share our technical observations in real time during the tournament.”

Addo at 2026 WC after Ghana sack

Although his second spell with Ghana ended abruptly, the FIFA appointment keeps Addo firmly involved at the highest level of the game.

The former winger previously guided Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also helped the Black Stars qualify again for the 2026 tournament before his exit in March.

FIFA Technical Study Group: Inside Otto Addo’s New Role Ahead of 2026 World Cup. Photo by Thomas Kienzle.

Source: Getty Images

Now, instead of being in the dugout, Addo will observe and analyse the competition alongside some of football’s leading technical minds.

For Addo, it marks another important chapter in a coaching journey that continues to attract recognition beyond Ghana.

Carlos Queiroz's message to Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz sent a heartfelt message to Otto Addo following his appointment as head coach of Ghana.

The veteran tactician acknowledged Addo’s contributions, despite his departure with just 72 days left to the 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh