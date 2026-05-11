Carlos Queiroz demanded “absolute focus” and “maximum discipline” from the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama after missing out on the 2025 AFCON

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan urged fans to support Queiroz and praised the Portuguese coach’s experience and credentials

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Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has outlined his expectations as the Black Stars step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The West African country has been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

Carlos Queiroz: Black Stars coach lists His Demands Ahead Of World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Ghana will head into the tournament eager to make an impact after the disappointment of missing out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

It marked the first time in 20 years that the four-time African champions failed to qualify for the continental competition.

The period would have represented an even darker chapter in Ghana’s football history had the Black Stars also failed to secure a place at the upcoming World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz's demands ahead of 2026 World Cup

Following the departure of Otto Addo in March, Queiroz was appointed to lead the national team, with the experienced Portuguese coach now making clear the standards he expects from his players before the tournament and beyond.

“40 days to honour the pride, passion, and dreams of Ghana. Absolute focus. Maximum discipline. Total sacrifice. No distractions. No excuses. Only commitment to excellence,” the 73-year-old said, according to GhanaSoccer.net.

Queiroz arrives with vast World Cup experience, having managed teams at each of the last four editions of the tournament.

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has also urged Ghanaians to back the new coach during his spell with the Black Stars.

“Bringing in a new coach, we shouldn’t look down on the coach because he is one of the best coaches when we talk about CVs and everything,” Gyan said.

Carlos Queiroz names first Black Stars squad

Meanwhile, Queiroz has named his first squad since taking charge of Ghana, unveiling a 23-man team for the upcoming international friendly against Mexico.

According to Ghanafa.org, the squad blends experienced foreign-based players, standout performers from the Ghana Premier League and a number of exciting young talents being considered for the future.

Carlos Queiroz names his first-ever squad as head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup preparatory match against Mexico. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

The Portuguese tactician has also included several U-23 players who are expected to play key roles for Ghana in the upcoming Olympic Games qualifiers.

Among the headline names in the squad are Majeed Ashimeru, Felix Afena-Gyan, Razak Simpson and former Belgium youth star Francis Amuzu.

Ashimeru returns to the national team after spending a lengthy spell out through injury.

The RAAL La Louvière midfielder struggled with muscle problems that affected his involvement for both club and country over the past months.

Afena-Gyan, who helped Amedspor qualify for the Turkish top flight, also makes a comeback after last featuring for Ghana in May last year during the Unity Cup clash against Trinidad and Tobago in London.

Queiroz sends heartfelt message to Otto Addo

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz sent a heartfelt message to Otto Addo after succeeding him as coach of Ghana.

The experienced tactician acknowledged Addo’s efforts before he was relieved of his duties.

Source: YEN.com.gh