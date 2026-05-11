Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong was laid to rest at the Asuofua Cemetery in the Ashanti Region

His grave was designed with a black polished tomb, his portrait and a Bible verse that reflected his life in ministry

Family, fans and mourners gathered to bid a final farewell to the man whose songs touched generations

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has been laid to rest at the Asuofua Cemetery in the Ashanti Region following his final funeral rites on Saturday, May 9, 2026

Where Yaw Sarpong was buried after his final journey. Image credit: Yaw Sarpong, deprincegh

Source: Facebook

The late singer, who was widely respected for his contribution to gospel music in Ghana, was buried after a funeral service held at the Asuofua Town Park in Kumasi.

Family members, fans, fellow musicians and other mourners gathered to pay their last respects to the man whose songs became part of the lives of many Ghanaians over the years.

Where Yaw Sarpong was buried surfaces

Photos and videos from the cemetery showed Yaw Sarpong’s final resting place, which was beautifully designed in black with gold inscriptions.

His portrait was placed on the headstone, with the words, “In Loving Memory of Gospel Legend Yaw Sarpong,” written boldly on it.

The tomb also carried his years, 1963 to 2026, and described him as the chief executive officer of the Asomafo Band.

One of the most striking details on the grave was the Bible verse inscribed on the tombstone: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished my race, I have kept the faith.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

The words, taken from 2 Timothy 4:7, reflected the life of a man who spent decades using music to spread the Christian message and inspire many people across the country.

The grave was surrounded by flowers and wreaths as mourners gathered around it after the burial.

Large photos of the late musician were also displayed close to the tomb, giving the cemetery a solemn but fitting look for a man many regarded as one of the pillars of Ghanaian gospel music.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Yaw Sarpong was finally laid to rest

Yaw Sarpong’s burial marked the final goodbye to a musician whose voice and songs stood the test of time.

Through his work with the Asomafo Band, he gave Ghana songs that became favourites in churches, homes and public spaces, earning him a place among the country’s most enduring gospel legends.

His passing left a deep void in the gospel fraternity, but the scenes from his burial showed the honour with which he was sent off.

For many of his admirers, his final resting place now stands not only as a grave, but also as a quiet reminder of the ministry, music and legacy he left behind.

Bishop John Kofi Poku delivers a heartfelt tribute at Maame Tiwaa’s funeral. Image credit: Gistonline/TikTok, Xtwomediagh/TikTok

Source: UGC

Yaw Sarpong's family bids Maame Tiwaa farewell

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the final funeral rites of legendary Ghanaian vocalist Maame Tiwaa have sparked widespread reactions online following the emotional tribute from Yaw Sarpong’s family.

In a TikTok video, the elder brother of the late Yaw Sarpong led the family as he shared an interesting memory of when Maame Tiwaa nearly left the Asomafo music group.

Gospel legend Mama Esther also shared an emotional tribute, praising Maame Tiwaa’s contribution to gospel music and highlighting the lasting impact of her powerful songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh