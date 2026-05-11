Canada Lists 8 Consequences for Foreigners Working Without a Permit in 2026

The Canadian government has got people talking with its latest warning to foreigners who are working without authorisation

It has opened up on the punitive measures that await such persons, as well as the disadvantages of working without a permit

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have given their opinions on the latest announcement by the Canadian government

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Canada has issued a stern warning to foreign nationals flocking to the country.

A new post on the Facebook page of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued on May 11 cautioned persons who come in as visitors, students, and even workers.

Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, issues a warning to foreign workers without authorisation in the country. Photo credit: Dragos Condrea / Ludovic Marin / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post warned that working in Canada without proper documentation and authorisation is not permitted and stressed that obtaining authorisation in this regard is key.

“Visitors, workers, and students in Canada: It is illegal to work in Canada without authorization. In most cases, you need a valid work permit. Learn why it’s important to follow the rules for working in Canada,” the Facebook post read.

On the website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), an outline has been made on what happens if you flout the laws of Canada and are found working without permits.

It listed the consequences such persons could face, including deportation and being barred from entering the country for a specific number of years.

It also indicated that persons found to be working without proper authorisation risk working in unsafe conditions where they could be subjected to abuse, wage theft, and unpaid labour.

The full list, as announced by the Canadian government are:

Being removed from Canada

Having a permanent record of fraud with IRCC

Being banned from returning to Canada for 5 years

Reduced chances of future applications being approved, including for permanent residence

Facing unsafe working conditions

Being a victim of wage theft

Being a victim of abuse and threats

Being a victim of forced or unpaid labour

This announcement by the Canadian government comes as the UK Home Office also announced its decision to go after migrants working illegally in the country.

UK tightens it immgration laws, announces plan to go after illegals working in the country. Photo credit: @SmilingSatuma/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the Facebook post:

Reactions to the announcement by Canada

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied views regarding the stance taken by the Canadian government on this matter.

Joseleonardo Zuniga stated:

“What’s a valid work permit?”

ArCe Ana stated:

“Lol, I don’t think many people understand or care about it. Less talk and more action.”

Rachid Elgha opined:

“I’m sure thousands, if not millions, are working illegally. But they can’t help it. Life is tough. May God make it easy for everyone struggling.”

Dominik Milewski added:

“Just want to remind that in this country refugees have more rights and benefits than Canadians.”

UK party proposes ban for specific countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Reform UK has announced its decision to penalise countries pushing for reparations for the slave trade.

The announcement is in the backdrop of efforts by some countries seeking reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.

Source: YEN.com.gh