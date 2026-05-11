Canada Lists 8 Consequences for Foreigners Working Without a Permit in 2026
- The Canadian government has got people talking with its latest warning to foreigners who are working without authorisation
- It has opened up on the punitive measures that await such persons, as well as the disadvantages of working without a permit
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have given their opinions on the latest announcement by the Canadian government
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Canada has issued a stern warning to foreign nationals flocking to the country.
A new post on the Facebook page of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued on May 11 cautioned persons who come in as visitors, students, and even workers.
The post warned that working in Canada without proper documentation and authorisation is not permitted and stressed that obtaining authorisation in this regard is key.
“Visitors, workers, and students in Canada: It is illegal to work in Canada without authorization. In most cases, you need a valid work permit. Learn why it’s important to follow the rules for working in Canada,” the Facebook post read.
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On the website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), an outline has been made on what happens if you flout the laws of Canada and are found working without permits.
It listed the consequences such persons could face, including deportation and being barred from entering the country for a specific number of years.
It also indicated that persons found to be working without proper authorisation risk working in unsafe conditions where they could be subjected to abuse, wage theft, and unpaid labour.
The full list, as announced by the Canadian government are:
- Being removed from Canada
- Having a permanent record of fraud with IRCC
- Being banned from returning to Canada for 5 years
- Reduced chances of future applications being approved, including for permanent residence
- Facing unsafe working conditions
- Being a victim of wage theft
- Being a victim of abuse and threats
- Being a victim of forced or unpaid labour
This announcement by the Canadian government comes as the UK Home Office also announced its decision to go after migrants working illegally in the country.
Below is the Facebook post:
Reactions to the announcement by Canada
Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied views regarding the stance taken by the Canadian government on this matter.
Joseleonardo Zuniga stated:
“What’s a valid work permit?”
ArCe Ana stated:
“Lol, I don’t think many people understand or care about it. Less talk and more action.”
Rachid Elgha opined:
“I’m sure thousands, if not millions, are working illegally. But they can’t help it. Life is tough. May God make it easy for everyone struggling.”
Dominik Milewski added:
“Just want to remind that in this country refugees have more rights and benefits than Canadians.”
UK party proposes ban for specific countries
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Reform UK has announced its decision to penalise countries pushing for reparations for the slave trade.
The announcement is in the backdrop of efforts by some countries seeking reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.