A video of floodwaters from Sunday's heavy downpour carrying a kiosk away has evoked sorry online

The kiosk, which was seen in a video floating on water after hours of rainfall, reportedly belongs to a food vendor

Netizens who saw the video were concerned about the owner of the kiosk, since she would be forced to halt her trade for some time

A Ghanaian food vendor has reportedly lost her source of income after floodwaters carried her kiosk away.

Concerns have been raised that the unidentified trader will temporarily halt her trade due to the development.

Ghanaian food vendor counts her loss after rain carries her kiosk away. Stock image (Wikimedia)

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the poor kiosk was spotted floating on water after it rained for hours in some parts of the country on Sunday, May 18, 2025

A male figure who recorded the video of the floating kiosk was heard saying, "Our restaurant is going. The restaurant is going."

Watch the video of the floating 'restaurant' below:

Parts of Accra flood after heavy rains

A heavy downpour on Sunday, May 18, 2025, led to severe flooding in several places in the capital city of Ghana, Greater Accra.

Some of the flooded areas included the Ofankor Barrier stretch of the N1 Highway in Accra, Lakeside estate, Mile 7 roundabout, Redco Flats, Madina, parts of the Adenta–Dodowa road, among others.

The floods have caused major traffic congestion and left numerous pedestrians stranded. In places like Ofankor Barrier, for instance, vehicles and pedestrians came to a standstill.

In some places, traffic has been diverted, while others have packed their cars waiting for the rains to stop.

Source: YEN.com.gh