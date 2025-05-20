The Ga traditional council has set the record straight regarding the ban on noisemaking ahead of Homowo

In a video, a member clarified that any activity that causes noise pollution has been banned till June 12

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported his claim while others criticised him

A member of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Doku III, has warned Ghanaians against pounding fufu following the ban on noise-making in Accra.

In a video, Nii Doku who is the Supreme Head of Gbese Somnena noted that fufu pounding is one of the activities strictly prohibited during the ongoing ban on noisemaking.

The ban commenced earlier this month across Ga communities in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking in an interview on Class FM, the council member emphasised that the ban is not only limited to the use of drums, loudspeakers, and amplified music but also includes domestic activities that generate excessive noise, such as the pounding of fufu, a staple Ghanaian dish.

"This is the time our Wulomoi consecrate themselves and pray for Ga Land," he emphasised in the interview.

The annual ban, observed ahead of the Homowo Festival, is a longstanding cultural practice aimed at creating a quiet environment for prayers and traditional rites.

It typically lasts for four weeks and is observed in several communities, including Ga Mashie, Teshie, Nungua, and La. This year's ban commenced on May 12, 2025, and is expected to end on June 12, 2025.

Residents have been urged to comply with the guidelines to avoid confrontations with local task forces and traditional authorities.

So far, some churches have landed in trouble for failing to abide by the directive of the Ga Traditional Council.

Speaking on why most people fail to comply with the directive, he explained that churches often indicate that, due to their large numbers, communication gets difficult without a megaphone or microphone. He, however, noted that there was no justification to braech the ban.

