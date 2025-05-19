A little boy has gone missing in Dunkwa after heavy rains hit the community on Saturday, May 17, 2025

He was reportedly sent by his grandmother, but on his way, he slipped into the drain and has since been missing

Frantic efforts to find the little boy have proven futile, as no trace of him has been identified since Saturday

A six-year-old boy, Sylvester Owusu, is feared to have drowned after being swept away by fast-moving floodwaters along the Anikoko River during a torrential downpour on Saturday afternoon, May 17, 2025.

The tragic incident occurred near Dunkwa-Aggrey Road when the child reportedly attempted to cross a culvert swollen by hours of heavy rain.

According to family sources, Sylvester had been sent home by his grandmother from the Zongo Market to Oteng Crescent when he encountered the overflowing river.

Eyewitnesses say he may have slipped and fallen into the culvert, which had become dangerously inundated following the downpour that began around 3:00 p.m. and continued until approximately 7:00 p.m.

Several parts of Dunkwa experienced significant flooding as a result of the storm. A coordinated search effort, launched at dawn on Sunday by residents and emergency volunteers, has yet to locate the boy’s body.

Searchers combed the banks of the Anikoko River throughout the day but were forced to suspend operations at nightfall due to poor visibility and rising water levels.

Family members, visibly distressed, remained at the scene throughout the search, clinging to hope as officials prepared to resume operations early Monday morning.

See the post about Sylvester's situation below:

