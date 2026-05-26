The Elegbedi of Egbedi, Oba Muideen Azeez, was arrested by Nigerian Police operatives at the Osun State High Court on Monday, May 25, 2026

The monarch and four other defendants face charges of armed robbery, arson, and destruction of property dating back to September 3, 2019

The Osun State Police Command confirmed the arrest was carried out strictly on the basis of a court-issued arrest and remand warrant

Drama erupted at a court in Nigeria’s Osun State when a prominent chief was arrested by the police.

A prominent Nigerian chief, Oba Muideen Azeez, the Elegbedi of Egbedi, is arrested by Nigerian police officers on May 25, 2026. Image credit: EOCOGhana, Eko4Show, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

On Monday, May 25, 2026, the Elegbedi of Egbedi, Oba Muideen Azeez, appeared before the Osun State High Court for a case involving alleged arson.

Oba Muideen Azeez and four other defendants, Akeeb Azeez Abioye, Yisa Surajudeen Akolapo, Rasidi Ayandiran, and Sarafadeen Abioye, have been accused of robbing the complainant, Wasilatu Akinola, and other women, who were processing palm oil on a farm while armed with guns and other offensive weapons on September 3, 2019.

They also allegedly destroyed items on the farm, leading to their arrest.

After the day's court hearing, the trial judge adjourned the case to June 17.

According to Punch.ng, shortly after the case was adjourned, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force arrested the chief before he could leave the court premises, sparking outrage.

The publication reported that the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the monarch was arrested due to a court order and a remand warrant.

"The officers acted strictly based on a court order. There was an arrest and remand warrant issued by a court. He was arrested and remanded in the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre based on a court order," he clarified.

The Facebook post with details of the chief’s arrest is below.

Reactions to Osun chief's arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the arrest of the Elegbedi of Egbedi, Oba Muideen Azeez, by the Nigerian police service.

Hajia Abiola Adebanke Orenaiya said:

"No one is above the law. The law doesn't know anyone; as long as they are against it, they would be arrested. If the chief doesn't want to be arrested, he should do better and handle issues in a proper way."

Ajisebi Oyo L'aari wrote:

"It's high time Osun state traditional institutions are overhauled to ascertain those criminally minded individuals among them."

Omooba Adesunkanmi Adewale commented:

"Dearth of ideal traditional values and ideals."

Below is a Twitter post with details of Nigerian socialite Putsammy's arrest by the FBI.

The FBI arrests socialite Putsammy after his extradition for alleged romance scams and wire fraud. Image credit: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu/Getty, @PoliceNG/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian socialite arrested by FBI

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Nigerian socialite Putsammy, whose real name is Samuel Ugberease, was arrested by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) following his extradition for alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

In a public statement on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) confirmed that Putsammy had been arrested and indicted after his appearance before a federal grand jury.

US Magistrate Judge Brian S. Myers ordered the popular socialite to be remanded into police custody pending his trial on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Source: YEN.com.gh