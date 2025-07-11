Computer Man has broken his silence on the 15-year jail sentence handed out to Nana Agradaa

He said the decision he and other men of God made to ordain Nana Agradaa as a reverend minister was wrong

He, however, clarified that due diligence was done prior to ordaining Agradaa as an evangelist

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The founder and head pastor of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Nana Akwesi Amponsah, alias Computer Man, has reacted to the 15-year jail sentence handed to Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Computer Man, reflecting on the predicament of Agradaa, admitted that the decision he and other men of God made to ordain the outspoken, middle-aged woman as an evangelist was a mistake.

Computer Man reflects on her decision to ordain Agradaa as an evangelist. Photo credit: @One Ghana TV/YouTube, @ABC News Australia/YouTuBE

Source: UGC

Quizzed if he and other men of God are partly to blame for the predicament that had befallen Agradaa, Computer Man responded negatively.

He said that, as men of God, proper checks were conducted to ensure that Agradaa had a genuine intent of wanting to be an evangelist.

He lamented that things took a bad twist, with Agradaa hurling invectives at him and others, including the men of God who made her an evangelist after they tried correcting her excesses at a point.

"I called her to come over so I could advise her, only for her to say she paid us to be ordained as an evangelist; hence, she had no right to be told what to do. In truth, she only gave us GH¢20,000 for her ordination, but if we are being frank and principled, she should have paid GH¢300,000 or GH¢400,000."

Computer Man said he and seasoned men of God who introduced her into ministry decided to distance themselves from her due to her utterances and actions.

Ghana Prisons opens up on the whereabouts of Nana Agradaa Photo credit: @Today TV/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Ghana Prison offers about Agradaa

The Ghana Prisons Service has denied reports that Agradaa is being treated specially from other inmates at Nsawam Prison.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu Latif, in an interview on Smart TV, addressed the belief that prominent personalities receive special rooms or privileges in prison.

He explained that the induction process for new inmates is complete, and everyone is treated equally.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below

Reactions to Agradaa's jail sentence

Ghanaians who watched the interview regarding Agradaa’s sentence have shared different views on the matter.

@ikeaub stated:

"How do you organize her ordination when you know she's a crook?"

@LeticiaMantey-bs3qb replied:

"Who interviewed Agradaa about her conversion before her ordination?"

@graceackah3321 opined:

"May God bless Computer Man so much for his boldness and truth."

Counsellor Luterodt blasts Agradaa's husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Counsellor Lutterodt has criticised Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa.

The counsellor advised Agradaa to stop offering the prayers and get serious with his work as an ordained minister.

He emphasised that Angel Asiamah needed to stop the gimmicks he was using during ministrations before Agradaa was sent to jail.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh