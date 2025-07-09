Counselor Lutterodt has told Angel Asiamah to get serious with the running of the Heaven Way Champion International

The media pundit jabbed the leader of the church, who has now taken over after his wife, Nana Agradaa, was jailed for 15 years for fraud

Counselor Lutterodt sent a serious message to Asiamah, advising him to be serious with the church work now that his boss is away

Ghanaian media pundit Counselor Lutterodt has lashed out at Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa, after the latter was convicted and jailed for 15 years on July 3, 2025.

Counselor Lutterodt Jabs Angel Asiamah, Tells Him to Get Serious as Agradaa Begins Her Jail Term

Source: Facebook

Angel Asiamah, who has now taken over from Agradaa, has already begun ministering.

During the church's first service in Agradaa's absence, Angel Asiamah, formerly her junior pastor, Angel Asiamah took charge.

In the service, Angel Kwame Asiamah led the members to pray for the embattled Agradaa and observe a one-minute silence in her honour.

Counselor Lutterodt, during a show on Angel FM, advised Agradaa to stop offering the prayers and get serious with his work as an ordained minister.

"Begin to study God's word. Stop giving wrong scriptures. Stop giving wrong illustrations. And enough of coming every day to pray for Agradaa. If your prayer could bring Agradaa out, she would have been out," Counselor Lutterodt.

Counselor Lutterodt emphasised that Angel Asiamah needed to stop the gimmicks he was using during ministrations before Agradaa was sent to jail.

"Stop the gimmicks. Come to church, preach God's word and let the people who have found that place as where they can feed their souls have a proper word. Begin to study God's word."

Agradaa's husband speaks after her sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah, Agradaa's husband, spoke about his plans after his wife, Agradaa, was sentenced.

The televangelist's husband noted that he would remain loyal and supportive of his wife despite her imprisonment.

Angel also described Agradaa's sentence as harsh and confirmed that he would take over the church in her absence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh