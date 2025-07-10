The Ghana Prisons Service PRO has set the record straight regarding Agradaa's time as an inmate at Nsawam Prison.

Speaking in an interview, he denied claims that the evangelist has been receiving preferential treatment as she serves her sentence.

The Ghana Prisons Service has rubbished claims that the embattled evangelist is getting special treatment as she begins her 15-year jail sentence at Nsawam Prison.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu Latif, in an interview on Smart TV, addressed the belief that prominent personalities receive special rooms or privileges in prison.

Setting the record straight, he clarified that inmates are treated equally, regardless of social status or religion.

Adamu Latif then added that all the prison yard rules are, therefore, applied to everyone equally.

"It is not true. In these same prisons, we face overcrowding situations. There is no privileged place in prison. All inmates, after going through the induction process, are sent to the general yard," he said.

"I can say on authority that we do not have any separate place for any person based on their colour, social status, name, religion, or membership in any organisation," he told the interviewer."

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to Agradaa's jail sentence

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure about Agradaa’s sentence.

Baidoo Kingsley reacted:

"He said, based on what the court said, once the court sentenced her to Nsawam Prison, then she is in Nsawam. Meaning he hasn't actually seen her there. Hmmm. And if you noticed, he was fumbling to answer that question. What are they hiding from us?"

Fulelu Afora wrote:

"This has always been the norm... I once arrested a mobile phone snatcher at Circle. The guy was later remanded for 6 months. Unfortunately, a week later I drove through the same route, Caprice to Circle, and I spotted the same guy in traffic struggling with civilians. Someone who is supposed to be at Nsawam Prisons! Hmmmm... That was when I gave up."

Rastoma DE King opined:

"Show working, make we believe say she dey there, because anything is possible in this country. But wait, was the sentence only jail time, or was she also fined and asked to pay back those she duped? Because if it’s only jail, then she’s already made money for her kids and family, and the victims achieve nothing since their money ain’t refundable. Last last, Killer ntua."

Adabraka Opana stated:

"Apuuu! After this video, they will still free her by sending her outside to spend the years, or give her a comfortable stay. If that’s the case, report her to us every day with live streaming. We’re ready to come online and watch!"

Counsellor Luterodt slams Angel Asiamah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Counsellor Lutterodt has lashed out at Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa.

During a show on Angel FM, the counsellor advised Agradaa to stop offering the prayers and get serious with his work as an ordained minister.

He emphasised that Angel Asiamah needed to stop the gimmicks he was using during ministrations before Agradaa was sent to jail.

