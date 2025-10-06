The family of Apostle Professor Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is trending following the release of a statement on the internal matters of the family

This comes after the family, in a statement, cautioned the public against dealing with Israel Kwadwo Safo, alias Nana Kwadwo Akofena

The family also indicated that plans for the funeral will be duly communicated through appropriate channels

The family of the late Apostle Professor Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka have issued a statement regarding recent developments that have popped up following the demise of the Kristo Asafo leader.

According to a report by GhanaWeb on Monday, October 6, the family has issued a disclaimer warning the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Akofena, former CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies.

The family of Apostle Safo issues statement on Kwadwo Safo Jnr. Photo credit: @Kantanka TV/Facebook

The statement, signed by the family’s spokesperson, advised that all issues about the funeral of the Apostle should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

In this vein, the family has cautioned that anyone who transacts business with Israel Kwadwo Safo does so at their own risk.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr. Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has been authorised to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organisation of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the statement read in part.

The statement also indicated that the family will shed light on the funeral rites of the late inventor in due course.

Ajagurajah prophesies doom for the Kantanka family

Ghanaian spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, also known as Ajagurajah, recently went viral after making a prophetic declaration about the Kantanka family.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah prophesied that one of Kantanka’s children, specifically a son, could die soon after their father.

According to him, the late Kristo Asafo founder, might “come for his son,” who would serve him in the afterlife.

Ajagurajah believes that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was a spiritual being whose legacy and life were nothing short of supernatural.

After news of Apostle Safo’s demise was confirmed by the family, Ghanaians thronged the residence of the late inventor to sympathise in these difficult moments. Notable among them were Akrobeto, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mahamudu Bawumia, Cheddar, and Faustina Elikplim Akurugu.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka reportedly died on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Adwoa Safo made the leader of the Kantanka family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo was honoured by the family while her father was still alive.

This came after she was made the head of the Kantanka family, popularly known in local parlance as the Abusuapanin, at a colourful ceremony.

The NPP stalwart was also made the leader of the Kristo Asafo Church.

