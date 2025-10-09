Osebo the Zaraman has caused a stir following the latest commentary surrounding the Kantanka family

H denied claims that Kwadwo Safo has been sidelined by the family and shed light on the succession plans Apostle Kwadwo Safo made

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the issues raised by Osebo

The former CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, widely known as Kwadwo Safo Jr., has been listed as one of three candidates to take over as the leader of Kristo Asafo Mission Church.

This new information was disclosed by renowned Ghanaian fashion guru, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman.

Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Osebo, who is a member of Kristo Asafo, stated that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo had outlined how the succession of his church leadership should be handled once he was no longer around.

Osebo claimed that the late inventor made it clear that an interim leader would be given the mandate for a period of three months to oversee the management and running of the church.

He said that after this time, a new leader would be chosen from among his three sons, namely Kwadwo Safo Jnr., Nana Yaw, and Junior alias Golden Boy.

"Papa made us understand that after his passing, we will need to get someone who will act in his stead for three months. After the three months are up, his three sons, Kwadwo Safo Jnr., also known as Nana Akofena, Nana Yaw, and Junior, the Golden Boy, will then have to choose one of them to succeed him as the leader."

"So for now, we have appointed someone to play the oversight role for three months, according to the wish of Papa. After the three months have elapsed, we will choose one of his sons to lead the church," he said in the interview

This clarity from Osebo, who had a 'father-and-son' relationship with the late Apostle Safo, comes in the wake of statements from the family cautioning the public against conducting any funeral or business-related dealings with Kwadwo Safo.

The founder of Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Automobile passed away on September 11, 2025.

His death was announced via a statement released by his daughter, former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Reactions to Osebo's disclosure about Kantanka

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Osebo.

Odehye Ba Cytoplasm commented:

"Is Osebo the family head, or is he the spokesperson for the family?"

Nana Antwi Boasiako wrote:

"Is he the family spokesperson? The family should deal with him and the radio station.

Osebo weeps at Apostle Safo's residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo could not contain his sorrow following the death of his 'father', Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

In a video, the famed fashionista was spotted seated with close family members as they mourned his passing.

