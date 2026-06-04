Studio 7 Clinic and Med Spa in Accra announced the passing of nurse Hannah Baidoo on Thursday, June 4, 2026, following a short illness at age 34

The clinic remembered Baidoo as a compassionate and dedicated professional whose gentle spirit left a lasting impression on colleagues and patients alike

Ghanaians on social media reacted with shock and grief to the news, with former clients and colleagues sharing heartfelt tributes to the young nurse

Heartbreak has gripped Ghanaians on social media following the loss of a young nurse, Hannah Baidoo, following a short illness at age 34.

Young Studio 7 Clinic and Med Spa Nurse Hannah Baidoo Unexpectedly Dies at 34, Netizens Mourn

Source: Instagram

Baidoo, an employee of the Studio 7 Clinic and Med Spa in Accra, was reported dead in a post shared on Thursday, June 4, 2026, by the official social media page of the Clinic.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved former colleague and nurse, Hannah Baidoo, following a short illness," the post began.

Hannah was remembered as a model employee who approached her duties with compassion, dedication, and warmth that endeared her to all patients and colleagues.

"Her gentle spirit and commitment to caring for others left a lasting impression on both our team and the many clients whose lives she touched," the statement continued.

Studio 7 Clinic and Med Spa extended its condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of their late nurse, noting that she would never be forgotten.

"Though her time with us was brief, her memory will remain forever in our hearts. May her soul rest in perfect peace. 🕊️ Hannah BaidooForever remembered," the statement concluded.

The Instagram post announcing Hannah Baidoo's tragic death is below.

Reactions to Hannah Baidoo’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of Hannah Baidoo’s unexpected death.

msnancy_sc said:

"Rest in Perfect Peace, lady 🙏. Sincere condolences to you, Trudy, and your team."

_sinare wrote:

"Owwwe No!! Eiiiii God!!! Hannah!! Our nurse? Oh Lord, have mercy!! Eiiii hmmm!! May the good Lord grant her eternal peace. Hmmmm, this is a shock😢."

kidsbellegh commented:

"Aaaaawwww, she was so sweet."

Source: YEN.com.gh