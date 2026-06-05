Popular Twitter influencer WithAlvin, who has over 100,000 followers, alleged he was scammed after placing a GH₵700 reservation through Chez Amis' hacked Google account

The East Legon restaurant's owner, Big Cheezy, was accused of failing to personally address the influencer's concerns, allegedly keeping her head down while assistants handled the situation

The incident sparked widespread social media backlash against Chez Amis, with many Ghanaians sharing similar experiences of being scammed through fraudulent Google business listings

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Ghanaian businesswoman Big Cheezy of Chez Amis faced heavy backlash on social media after a popular Twitter influencer, WithAlvin, alleged that he was scammed while attempting to order from her restaurant.

Chez Amis Owner Faces Massive Backlash After Twitter Influencer Alleged Losing Money to Scammers

Source: Instagram

The owner of the popular East Legon joint, known for its exotic Acheke/Attieke meal, was dragged by multiple social media users after the influencer, who has more than 100,000 followers, narrated his bitter ordeal.

WithAlvin alleged that he was duped after taking the restaurant’s details from Google and calling a number, which he used to place an order.

He claimed that after spending GH₵700 on a reservation, he arrived at the restaurant to be informed that their Google account had been hacked.

The influencer expressed outrage over the turn of events and blasted Chez Amis for being of little help despite him losing money due to their alleged negligence.

"You won’t believe this. We made payment online to Chez Amis only to get here and be told the Google account had been hacked. How is this even possible? Their answer — we are sorry! Over ¢700 gone to waste. How’s this even a reality? 😡," he complained.

The Twitter post of With Alvin slamming Chez Amis is below.

WithAlvin added in subsequent tweets that he met the owner, Big Cheezy, but she did not even speak to him, leaving matters to her assistants to handle while she allegedly kept her head down on a table.

The Twitter post of WithAlvin complaining about Big Chezzy's alleged treatment is below.

Reactions to WithAlvin’s Chez Amis experience

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments blasting Chez Amis over influencer WithAlvin’s allegedly being scammed while trying to order from the restaurant.

Sirh Gabby said

"Bro, this is what I hate in this country ✍️ I did the same to Pizzaman Chickenman, and the same thing happened. Meanwhile, there’s direction, working hours, and location, and everything is perfect, hmm✍️. Sometimes it makes me think they have connections with these scammers ✍️. Because you can’t allow your domain/username to be used by scammers and they’re actively working and you can’t do anything about it ✍️ hmm".

Baffour Oduro Badu wrote:

"Wait, champ, you paid through to the number you found online? On Google? That’s what the boys did to Pizza Man: they created multiple Google accounts and rated them well. You’d think it’s a legit one."

Baby 🌱 commented:

"I will pack 7 tables and chairs home."

Summer💕 said:

"Sir. If you follow her on Snapchat, she always says don’t make a payment to the Google account because it has been hacked. She could have taken the account off if she had decided on that, but you can’t blame her. Sorry, though."

Source: YEN.com.gh