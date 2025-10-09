The family of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, headed by Sarah Adwoa Safo, disassociated itself from the late Apostle's son, Kwadwo, in the aftermath of his death

Kwadwo Safo Jnr appeared to predict the ensuing drama during a 2024 interview in which he warned that polygamous family rivalries often tear dynasties apart

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Automobiles died on September 11, 2025, leading to a sibling rivalry over who should be his successor

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobiles, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, hinted at the succession dispute between himself and his sister, Sarah, a year before it happened.

Footage of Kwadwo Safo Jnr addressing succession dispute with Adwoa Safo surfaces. Image credit: @konnectedminds, SarahAdwoaSafo/Facebook

Source: Youtube

Legendary Ghanaian man of God, farmer, inventor, and industrialist, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, passed away on September 11, 2025, at the age of 113.

His death was announced in a statement released by his daughter, former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, on September 14.

Safo family disassociates itself from Kwadwo Jnr

Following Apostle Safo’s death, the family, headed by Sarah Adwoa Safo, released a disclaimer indicating that no person should deal with Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

The statement warned that anyone who deals with him as a representative of the family does so at their own peril.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has been authorised to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organisation of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the statement read.

Social media shared varying reactions to the statement, with many people interpreting it as a shot from Adwoa Safo at her brother amid the uncertainty over who will succeed Apostle Safo.

Below is an Instagram post with details of the family statement.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr addresses succession

In a resurfaced interview with the Konnected Minds Podcast posted in September 2024, Kwadwo Safo Jnr appeared to predict the ongoing crisis.

He said dynastic African empires often crumble because founders fail to choose successors while still alive.

“I want to speak about why, normally, after the 3rd generation, an empire doesn't survive. There's always a problem with transition. If it's done early, it helps; if it's done later, there's always chaos,” he said.

Kwadwo explained that this was due to competing factions, especially in polygamous African homes, where each mother supports their child to be the chosen one.

“The worst case is when you have a family where there are different mothers, because that's where the problem is. Because everyone is supporting their child to be at a certain point where they feel they would be comfortable, for personal and selfish reasons,” he added.

The Instagram video of Kwadwo Safo Jnr is below.

Apostle Safo's godson Osebo alleges the late pastor selected his preferred heir 20 years ago. Image credit: KristoAsafoMission, @deprincegh/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Apostle Safo's godson names chosen successor

Previously, YEN.com.gh that Apostle Safo's self-proclaimed godson, Osebo, addressed the ongoing dispute between the late pastor's children.

In a video, he stated that Apostle Safo chose Adwoa Safo as his heir over twenty years ago

Source: YEN.com.gh