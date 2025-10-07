Ghanaian nurse and entrepreneur Abena Natures Own, known privately as Eva Siaw Abrah, has tragically passed away, leaving behind her husband and young son

A young Ghanaian nurse, entrepreneur, and social media personality, Eva Siaw Abrah, popularly known as Abena Natures Own, has tragically passed away.

Abena Nature's own reportedly passes away as husband mourns.

Source: TikTok

Abena, the co-founder and owner of Fredeva online market, which she operated with her husband, Kwaku Siaw, reportedly died in September.

In a viral video seen by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Siaw mourned his wife’s tragic death, sharing an image from their wedding with a gut-wrenching caption.

“RIP Love”, he wrote.

The image showed the couple on their wedding day, looking at each other and smiling happily.

At the time of this report, the video had garnered over 50,000 views and over 2,300 likes.

The TikTok post of Kwaku Siaw mourning his wife Eva’s death is below.

Per checks carried out by YEN.com.gh, the deceased studied at Western Hills School of Nursing and Central University.

She operated the Fredeva Online Market on TikTok with her husband, which dealt in, among others, body splashes, perfumes, deodorants, roll-ons, and shower gels.

Abena is survived by her husband and young son.

A one-week observation for the deceased has been scheduled for Madina Ritz Junction on October 11, 2025.

Below is a TikTok video with details of her one-week observation.

Reactions to Abena Natures own death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the sad video shared by Abena's husband mourning her death.

Ewurabynah Oye💕💯 said:

"Oow no. Fredeva😫😫😫😫💔."

🙌💕 Grateful heart🇬🇭 💕🙌 wrote:

"I still can't get over Eva's death. I miss her so much. 😭😭😭😭 May she rest in peace."

Nancy Akwetey commented:

"Eeeeii what is going on nowadays, expecially the youth who are married? May god remember us and deliver us from any untimely death 😭😭😭😭😭."

Source: YEN.com.gh