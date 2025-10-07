Anita Sefa Boakye's junior brother, Godwin, has caused a stir with his unique dance moves at his wedding

The handsome son of the popular CEO of Anita Hotel in the Ashanti Region married the daughter of the CEO of Blue Eyes Hotel in a lavish ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Godwin Sefa Boakye's high fashion sense on Instagram

The managing director of Anita Hotel, Anita Sefa Boakye’s younger brother, has become the talk of the town for many reasons.

The wealthy heir, Godwin Sefa Boakye, grabbed attention online for his unique fashion sense, decor colours, and most importantly, his dance moves.

Anita Sefa Boakye's brother Godwin and his beautiful wife Ruby show off their dance moves.

Anita Hotel CEO's son trends with his dance moves

Anita Sefa Boakye’s younger brother looked elegant in a beautifully designed green two-piece outfit for the traditional wedding reception party.

Ghanaian groom Godwin wore a crisp, long-sleeved shirt styled with a sleeveless, long kaftan and matching trousers accessorised with cutout Adinkra symbols.

Anita Sefa Boakye rocks stylish kente ensemble at her brother's wedding.

He wore a green Mobutu hat made from green suede fabric to match the designs in his outfit, completing his look with green suede shoes.

Godwin Sefa Boakye wowed the guests with his impeccable dance moves, and the gorgeous bride stole the spotlight with her stylish, glittering kente gown.

The couple jammed to King Promise’s “Terminator” in the viral TikTok video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

3dwubikete stated:

"Mothers please, no matter how busy you are, take your children out, let them play with other kids so they may not miss their gender😌🤨."

Baby Naa stated:

"Lowkey, the bridesmaids are laughing at the groom."

Blake_is_alive stated:

"Are the bridesmaids laughing at the groom or what😂."

Mep3asem stated:

"No wonder the bride was changing clothes like that. She was focusing on the ceremony and not the marriage boi🤣🤣🤣."

akosuabemah751 stated:

"Leave them alone.. they are happy to have each other and that's all that matters."

Nana Ama stated:

"I beg even if you don’t say it God knows ur heart and head wai 😂😂😂😂."

lady_may07 stated:

"Their skin will look good in lavender."

Ahotɔmu Ahotɔsoɔ stated:

"Sorry for the people who don’t understand a signature like how we understand 🤣🤣🤣."

The TikTok video is below:

Anita Sefa's brother rocks classy white suit

Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother has wowed many with his passion for dancing in his wedding videos.

Godwin courted attention at the white wedding reception with his Daddy Lumba- and Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves.

The celebrity groom smiled broadly as he rocked a custom-made white suit and matching Mobutu hat.

The Ghanaian bride, daughter of the CEO of Blue Eyes Hotel, flaunted her skin in a backless, beaded white lace gown.

The TikTok video is below:

Anita Hotel's son impresses with his dance moves

Anita Sefa Boakye’s handsome brother turned heads on the last day of his multi-day wedding with his energy-packed performance.

Godwin and Ruby wore nine custom-made outfits each to create sweet memories at their star-studded event.

In a trending video, the groom, who looked dapper in a stylish jacket and black trousers, caused a stir as he placed his hand on his waist to show off his new dance moves.

Ghanaian groom Godwin kept smiling throughout the video as the Menscook Catering Service joined the couple on the dance floor.

The TikTok video is below:

Anita Boakye rocks kente at brother's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Sefa Boakye, who made a rare appearance at his younger brother's wedding.

The wife of the CEO of Adinkra Pie looked breathtaking in a classy ensemble and a frontal lace hairstyle at the event.

Some social media users described Anita Sefa Boakye as the best-dressed female celebrity at the event.

