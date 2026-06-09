World Cup: Ghana High Commission in Canada Issues Travel Advisory to Black Stars Supporters
- Ardent supporters of the Black Stars travelling to Canada to watch the 2026 World Cup games have been cautioned on the country's import regulations
- The Ghana High Commission has opened up on what items Ghanaians will not be allowed to enter the country with
- This comes as the senior national team prepares to take on Panama in Toronto in its first World Cup group game
The Ghana High Commission in Canada has served notice to its citizens planning to travel to watch the World Cup matches.
In a statement released on its Facebook page on Monday, June 8, the High Commission issued specific guidelines to Ghanaians, asking them to comply with Canada’s food import regulations.
With this, the High Commission listed food items that are prohibited upon entry into the country. These include:
- Meat products
- Dairy products
- Fruits
- Vegetables
The High Commission also noted that restrictions in place for Ghanaian travellers and other nationals are intended to prevent the spread of diseases.
It warned that non-compliance could lead to items being confiscated and disposed of upon reaching the border.
The statement urged Ghanaians to familiarise themselves with Canada’s import requirements to avoid any issues.
“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued important guidance for visitors travelling to Canada during the FIFA World Cup 2026 from June 11 to July 19, 2026, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. All travellers are advised to take note of Canada's strict regulations on bringing food, plant, and animal products into the country.
Certain food items are prohibited, such as meats, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables. These restrictions are in place to prevent the introduction of plant pests and animal diseases. Failure to comply may result in confiscation and disposal of items at the border. Visitors are strongly encouraged to review the official requirements before travelling to avoid inconvenience.”
This notice by the High Commission comes as Ghanaian supporters prepare to travel to Canada to cheer on the Black Stars in their first group game against Panama in Toronto on June 17.
Below is the Facebook post by the Ghana High Commission in Canada:
US warns travellers on bushmeat
The US has meanwhile cautioned persons travelling to the country against bringing prohibited items such as bushmeat.
The US Customs and Border Protection, in a post on X, also listed food items that are not allowed into the country. These include:
- Wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, molluscs, or invertebrates
- Products or articles manufactured from wildlife or fish
- Bushmeat made from African wildlife
- Anything containing meat products, such as bouillon and soup mixes
- Rice (in some cases, due to the risk of harbouring insects)
- Fruits and vegetables (depending on their place of origin and destination)
- Soil, sand, and other earth materials (unless accompanied by an import permit)
- Live animals or insects, including poultry and bugs
Family refused entry to Canada
In other developments, YEN.com.gh reported that a family was refused entry to Canada after being questioned by immigration officials.
Canada cautions Ghanaians, others planning World Cup travel over carrying a specific amount of money
It happened after immigration officials discovered they intended to work in the country despite holding a visit visa.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh