Ardent supporters of the Black Stars travelling to Canada to watch the 2026 World Cup games have been cautioned on the country's import regulations

The Ghana High Commission has opened up on what items Ghanaians will not be allowed to enter the country with

This comes as the senior national team prepares to take on Panama in Toronto in its first World Cup group game

The Ghana High Commission in Canada has served notice to its citizens planning to travel to watch the World Cup matches.

In a statement released on its Facebook page on Monday, June 8, the High Commission issued specific guidelines to Ghanaians, asking them to comply with Canada’s food import regulations.

The Ghana High Commission in Canada advises Black Stars supporters on what not to bring into the country for the World Cup. Image credit: Ludovic Marin, Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With this, the High Commission listed food items that are prohibited upon entry into the country. These include:

Meat products

Dairy products

Fruits

Vegetables

The High Commission also noted that restrictions in place for Ghanaian travellers and other nationals are intended to prevent the spread of diseases.

It warned that non-compliance could lead to items being confiscated and disposed of upon reaching the border.

The statement urged Ghanaians to familiarise themselves with Canada’s import requirements to avoid any issues.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued important guidance for visitors travelling to Canada during the FIFA World Cup 2026 from June 11 to July 19, 2026, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. All travellers are advised to take note of Canada's strict regulations on bringing food, plant, and animal products into the country.

Certain food items are prohibited, such as meats, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables. These restrictions are in place to prevent the introduction of plant pests and animal diseases. Failure to comply may result in confiscation and disposal of items at the border. Visitors are strongly encouraged to review the official requirements before travelling to avoid inconvenience.”

Canada, one of three set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has tightened its import rules. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

This notice by the High Commission comes as Ghanaian supporters prepare to travel to Canada to cheer on the Black Stars in their first group game against Panama in Toronto on June 17.

Below is the Facebook post by the Ghana High Commission in Canada:

US warns travellers on bushmeat

The US has meanwhile cautioned persons travelling to the country against bringing prohibited items such as bushmeat.

The US Customs and Border Protection, in a post on X, also listed food items that are not allowed into the country. These include:

Wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, molluscs, or invertebrates

Products or articles manufactured from wildlife or fish

Bushmeat made from African wildlife

Anything containing meat products, such as bouillon and soup mixes

Rice (in some cases, due to the risk of harbouring insects)

Fruits and vegetables (depending on their place of origin and destination)

Soil, sand, and other earth materials (unless accompanied by an import permit)

Live animals or insects, including poultry and bugs

Family refused entry to Canada

In other developments, YEN.com.gh reported that a family was refused entry to Canada after being questioned by immigration officials.

It happened after immigration officials discovered they intended to work in the country despite holding a visit visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh