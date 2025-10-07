Ghanaian viral sensation, Shatta Bandle, has given netizens a glimpse of his latest trip to Dubai

The internet personality got the opportunity to meet and collaborate with ZamZam, one of the top online influencers in the Arab Gulf

Alhaji Shatta Bandle's trip to Dubai came shortly after his pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina

Ghanaian online star Shatta Bandle has courted attention on social media with his recent trip to Dubai.

The diminutive viral sensation first hinted at his trip to Dubai on October 7 via Instagram. In several posts he made on the day, Shatta Bandle documented his journey, from enviable flight moments to his outfits and luxurious suitcases.

He appeared to have been chauffeured from the airport to his hosts, ZamZam Electronics, in a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The ZamZam brothers, together with other viral stars, were eagerly awaiting Shatta Bandle's arrival.

When the Rolls-Royce parked, a bodyguard opened the door, and Shatta Bandle was ushered out gently like a baby, adding to the heartwarming welcome.

Shatta Bandle tours Dubai

In another video from Shatta Bandle's escapades in Dubai, the viral sensation, who claims to be the youngest billionaire in Ghana, was seen sightseeing.

His arrival at the Breeze Danube, a new luxury residential waterfront project by Danube Properties in Dubai Maritime City, mesmerised onlookers.

The Ghanaian sensation was later given an opportunity to inspect the luxurious fleet of cars owned by the ZamZam brothers, which includes a G-Wagon and a Lamborghini Urus.

Shatta Bandle's Dubai trip stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Nkwa na ehia bibiaa bɛyɛ fine said:

"Who told you u won't succeed in life? Just believe, pray. Stay away from trouble, treat people nicely, irrespective of their background. You will surely get there. It's just a matter of time."

Betty Johnson commented:

"Like joke like joke Shatta Bandle is making great progress in his life paaaa ooh❤️😂😂."

ghjoel shared:

"Whatever you have an interest in, do it well to the best of your ability."

N.P.P BA 24/7🇫🇷🇫🇷🐘🦏🦣 remarked:

"Make we put jokes aside now de33 shattabandle go far ooo see personalities wey dey meet am 🤔🤔."

AptAldy noted:

"That name shatta itself carry some Grace oooo🤣🤣🤣...Beyoncé came for Shatta Wale, Zamzam and Mr Bean just came for Shatta Bandle...The's Shatta's are repping Ghana well🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

fosterboateng625 wrote:

"Zamzam meets young billionaire from Ghana 😂."

𝓆𝓊𝒶𝓂𝑒𝒷𝒶𝓌𝓊𝒶𝒽 shared:

"Big people are looking for this opportunity, but no one is getting it, but Shatta Bundle had it with ease. The media is even silent about it. Ghana, my country oh."

@zeeee added:

"Woooooow what Allah can not do does not exist 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏indeed Allah is great 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢mashallah."

Shatta Bandle recites Quran

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a video of Shatta Bandle reciting the Quran had left many netizens mesmerised.

In the video, he was seen with Alhaji Salamu Amadu inside a mosque, reciting the Quran melodiously.

Viral sensation Shatta Bandle recited a Surah from the Islamic Holy Book, impressing scores of his fans.

