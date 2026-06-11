Heavy flooding on major roads within the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus disrupted movement and academic activities on Thursday morning.

The situation left several students stranded between halls of residence and lecture halls after a heavy downpour overwhelmed the university’s drainage system.

KNUST Flooded After Downpour, Students Left Stranded

Source: Facebook

Adom News reported that key bridges and walkways across campus became impassable, forcing students heading to lectures to take longer alternative routes, while others remained in their halls due to safety concerns.

School buses were, however, able to cross some of the flooded areas, helping to transport students, while taxis and smaller vehicles were unable to pass.

University authorities deployed security personnel to monitor the situation and direct traffic to ensure safety and order across affected areas.

The flooding significantly slowed campus mobility, affecting the movement of both students and staff.

University management is yet to issue an official statement on the extent of the disruption.

Some students have expressed concern about accessibility and safety, calling for urgent and long-term measures to address recurring flooding on campus during the rainy season.

Source: YEN.com.gh