BBNaija star Bamike Olawunmi confirmed that multiple mobile phones disappeared at a service of songs

The affected individuals included the actress herself and the brothers of the late actor Alexx Ekubo

The reality television celebrity defended her personal assistant against theft allegations made online

Nollywood actress and Big Brother Naija alumnus Bamike Olawunmi, known popularly as Bambam, has opened up about losing her phone at a funeral event.

BamBam details how phones were stolen during the service of songs for Alexx Ekubo’s brother. Image credit: bammybestowed/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The media personality shared that the incident occurred during the service of songs for her late friend Alexx Ekubo.

According to her account, the security breach affected more than one person at the venue.

Bambam clarified that the perpetrators targeted the immediate family members of the deceased actor as well. The missing items caused significant distress due to the valuable personal data stored on them.

Bambam's phone goes missing

The actress explained that she lost years of digital memories because her storage system was not up to date. The theft took place right after the main proceedings ended while attendees interacted with one another.

"I was sad that my contactS, my video. I really have not updated my iCloud, so a lot of my pictures and videos were not backed up," Bambam said.

The celebrity also used the opportunity to address rumours circulating on social media regarding her employees. She explicitly cleared her staff member of any wrongdoing in the matter.

"Please stop dragging my PA. She's not the one. The phone got stolen after the event when we were exchanging pleasantries," Bambam added.

Despite the unfortunate loss, the actress stated that the funeral event gave her a new perspective on life. She noted that the legacy left behind by her colleague was exemplary.

"From the life he lived, I have learnt so much. Like every life he touched was an encounter. Nobody had something bad to say about him," Bambam shared.

The Instagram post below contains a video of BamBam addressing the phone theft matter.

Fans react to BamBam’s missing phone drama

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the actress's post below:

iam_rita001 said:

"So sorry, Bambam. It’s really SAD. Thank you for going against the tide. God bless you. Hugss🫶🏽."

omonikechioma said:

"First, I want to commend the way you handle the whole thing ...you weren't screaming, shouting or causing a scene .....you are such an amazing woman ❤️....you will get a better phone by God's Grace ....sorry Bamike ❤️."

ayovincentmusic said:

"Sigh. I don't even know how to feel or what to say. This is so sad and, quite frankly, frustrating. You have spoken with so much calmness and compassion. God bless you."

All-white memorial setup for Alexx Ekubo trend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the scheduled service of songs for the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was held on June 10, 2026, as family, friends, and colleagues gathered to celebrate his life.

A video showcasing the setup of the venue emerged online, drawing massive attention from fans who admired the setup ahead of his final funeral rites on June 18, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh