The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has sparked a fresh debate online after sharing a reminder of its professional dress code policy

The institution released a list of acceptable and prohibited outfits, including business suits, ripped jeans, and miniskirts, as outlined in its Students' Handbook

Social media users have reacted with a mix of criticism and humour, with some questioning the suitability of the rules for a tertiary environment

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has courted controversy following a social media post sensitising students on its campus dress code.

UPSA’s dress code reminder incites debate on social media about professionalism and student freedom. Image credit: iStock, UPSA

Source: UGC

In a post shared on its Facebook platform on May 5, 2026, the school detailed what is considered "accepted" and "unacceptable" for its students.

The university explained that the policy is an institutional initiative aimed at promoting professionalism and workplace readiness.

The school stated that appearance should reflect the ambition and commitment to success of the students, both on and off campus.

While highlighting that the rules are not limited to suits and ties, the university encouraged options such as smart casual and neat African print outfits.

Addressing the students, UPSA stated:

"The initiative is educational in nature and designed to prepare students for diverse professional settings, not to restrict personal freedoms."

Despite the school's stance on fostering a professional environment, many social media users were quick to voice their opposing views.

Ghanaians react to UPSA dressing code

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the university's post below:

Godsway Madiba Avis said:

"The list should be updated to include Ghanaian fabrics... Let's try to change our orientation about our own fabrics."

Nii Adjei Dolar asked:

"Did UPSA give the students a dressing / clothing allowance?????"

Lordnito Wilson wrote:

"It's a school for professionals we know, but do you have air-conditioned lecture halls for such dresses?"

Moses S. Konlan reacted:

"I'm really loving what's happening at UPS. But please add fugu and kente and African prints sewn in decent styles to the list."

Regina Kpabi commented:

"The very university that shaped my life!❤️."

Fighters added:

"UPSA Junior Secondary School 😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh