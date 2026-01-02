A young lady has become a talking point online after she posted a video of a gift she received

The video showed her in a celebratory mood as she announced that she had been gifted a car, which she described as her first gift of the year

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the gift the young lady received

A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate has become the envy of many after she kicked off the new year on a bright note.

This comes after she took to TikTok to announce that she had been gifted a brand-new car.

A KNUST graduate gets a new gift from her father in New Year Photo credit: @miss.becky/TikTok

A now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the lady, known on TikTok as @miss.becky__, stepping out of her room before suddenly placing her hands over her mouth in disbelief upon seeing the gift her father bought her as a graduation present.

Smiling from ear to ear, the young lady was handed the car keys, after which she immediately sat in the driver’s seat, gliding her hands over the steering wheel.

The KNUST graduate screamed joyfully, unbothered by the fact that her reaction was being recorded, as she tapped the car horn and celebrated the owner of the beautiful Mercedes-Benz.

A young lady bags degree at KNUST. Photo credit: @miss.becky/TikTok

She disclosed in the caption of the video that the car was her first gift of the new year.

“New year and I just got my first gift as a graduate,” her caption read.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 15,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps congratulate the KNUST graduate

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the young lady on receiving such a car as her graduation gift. Others also expressed hope that their parents or loved ones would replicate the gesture for them.

@Ghana’s Unbothered Empress commented:

“If I call my mother for bike money, she will not even give me.”

BRIGHT reacted:

“I don't think there will even be a relative at my graduation, not to mention buying a car. May we be great.”

Foreigner added:

“Your father was expecting a hug from you as a sign of appreciation, but you didn’t do that.”

BRIGHT stated:

king_Kobbikle opined:

“I will never forget when I visited my ex and was served rice. While I was eating, their dog kept moving up and down, looking at my face. I told her younger sister that it seemed the dog liked visitors. She replied, ‘No! It’s because you’re using its plate.’”

kndlamar0 stated:

“I’m angry with you.why didn’t you give your dad a hug? Why!!! By the way, congrats.”

Boy gifted car on graduation day

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a boy in the US received a car as a graduation gift from his parents.

An adorable video showed Jamael Johnson in disbelief as he broke down in tears on seeing the car.

After the graduation ceremony, his father walked him to the car, after which his mother handed him the keys.

