A KNUST graduate shared the lighthearted yet thoughtful way she would explain to her father why she did not graduate with first-class honours

Choosing honesty over pressure, she explained that she values a simple life and believes in living within her means, cutting her coat to her size

The KNUST student's relatable message has struck a chord with many young graduates, sparking conversations around academic pressure

A young Ghanaian woman has captured public interest after sharing a candid post following her graduation from the University of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The video, which blended humour with honesty, quickly resonated with many.

Josephine Asante, a fresh KNUST graduate, took to her TikTok page, @obaayaapokuaa, to reflect on how she would explain her academic outcome to her father.

Rather than expressing regret, her message leaned on self-acceptance and calm confidence.

In the short clip, Josephine captioned a familiar question many graduates face:

"Dad: But why didn’t you get First Class?"

What followed was a creative response delivered through a trending Nigerian tune that carried a deeper meaning.

However, she did not make public what honours she had earned at the university.

KNUST graduate reflects on academic expectations

Through the song lyrics, Josephine described herself as a simple person who avoids overpromising and prefers to 'cut her coat according to her size'.

Her response stressed contentment, balance, and knowing one’s limits, values that many viewers found refreshing.

The tune’s message reinforced her point, celebrating honesty, modest expectations, and personal peace over external pressure.

Rather than focusing on academic labels, Josephine highlighted growth, effort, and survival through university life.

At the time of reporting, the video had garnered over 43,900 views and hundreds of likes, reflecting the deep connection her message had with viewers.

Reactions to the KNUST graduate’s video

The comment section quickly filled with mixed emotions, humour, and encouragement.

Akua❤️🥰 wrote:

“Every pass na pass. Congrats 😂.”

is dat_mabel shared:

“Let me save this for the next two years 😂.”

K.R💞 commented:

“Leave masters for Master Jesus 😂😂.”

NURSE_RUFUS 🇺🇸 added:

“Goal fully met. We are all graduating 💃💃.”

𝐵🩷✨ asked:

“Can I forward this video to my dad? 😂😂😂.”

AWENTAYAAMI❤️🤗 wrote:

“I needed this badly. My graduation is on Thursday. Congratulations, dear 🥳🥳🥳.”

jjan156 added:

"😂😂😂😂 you're a simple man by nature indeed 😁😁."

Brene wrote:

"Na which generation this I follow come this life?"

freeminded02fantemazam added:

“Next year I’ll sing this to my mum because project work nearly finished me.”

Ewurama shared:

"They should also call the second class upper to the top. They make others feel they didn't perform well. at least first and second class upper."

Joseph Aheto, the father of Professor Denis Aheto, the UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor, clears the air on misinformation about his academic success. Photo credit: University of Cape Coast/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

81-year-old UCC graduate debunks cheating claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Ocloo Aheto, who made headlines after graduating from the University of Cape Coast at age 81, has clarified the facts surrounding his academic achievements.

Speaking in an interview on the Facebook page of ATL FM, the elderly man refuted the claim that his son's position as Vice Chancellor played a role in his earning a Master of Business Administration qualification.

