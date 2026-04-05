The solidarity walk held to appeal for the release of Abu Trica has generated reactions online

This comes after a woman who identified herself as the mother of Abu Trica sought forgiveness for her son

Social media users who came across the video have shared varied opinions on the heartfelt plea by the elderly woman

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Comfort Egyiri, a woman claiming to be the mother of embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman Abu Trica, has left many saddened after a video of her went viral online.

This comes after she joined a solidarity walk to protest the move to extradite her son to the US over alleged fraud-related crimes.

Mother of Abu Trica begs for her son not to be extradited. Photo source: @dprince, @abutrica9

Source: TikTok

The now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @deprincegh showed the elderly woman clad in white as she made a plea to the appropriate authorities regarding her son's trial.

The woman pleaded with President John Mahama to forgive her son and ensure that the extradition does not happen as intended.

“My son Abu Trica, Frederick Kumi, any bad thing he has done please forgive him. He has erred, but please forgive him. You have the power in this matter,” she said, looking sad.

Abu Trica, who has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies, facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and forfeiture specification.

He is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

The Gbese High Court in March ruled on the extradition case involving the embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman, ordering that he be handed over to US authorities for extradition proceedings.

The court also granted Abu Trica 15 days to file documents to contest the ruling.

It also dismissed an application filed by his lawyers and rejected claims that his arrest was politically motivated or amounted to entrapment.

Emotional counsel for Abu Trica addresses the media on what transpired in the court hearing on the extradition case. Image credit: GHbrain_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Plea for Abu Trica’s release stirs reactions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Abu Trica’s mother.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Javision stated:

“I will discuss with my government; we’ve forgiven him, but no one is above the law.”

BMD Boutique indicated:

“Sometimes let’s be in people’s shoes too. God have mercy on him.”

The Street Hunter:

“Mahama is an action speaker, not a words speaker. I trust him; he will work on it. Let us exercise patience.”

Miss Freda Wilson added:

“Supremacy of the constitution, not presidential supremacy.”

Abu Trica’s lawyer details courtroom events

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica’s lawyer broke his silence on what transpired inside the Gbese courtroom during proceedings on Friday, March 27, 2026.

In a video, the socialite’s legal counsel was close to tears as he levelled serious allegations regarding the extradition case.

Source: YEN.com.gh