A female trader who has been affected by the Tudu market fire, which occurred on June 3, 2026, has been counting her losses

The trader and mother said she not only sells at the place that got burnt, but also lives there with her children

She indicated that the fire destroyed all her belongings and that had left her devastated and broken in ways she did not expect

A female market trader shared how the Tudu fire outbreak in the area has affected her and her children.

Fires destroyed parts of Accra's Central Business District (CBD) on June 3, 2026, on the 11th anniversary of the June 3rd Circle disaster.

A victim of the Tudu market fire says she's uncertain about how to start over. Photo credit: @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

The fire broke out at the Makola Market and Tudu at night, as a heavy downpour caused flooding in the areas.

The fire swept through parts of the bustling commercial hubs, destroying merchandise and other valuables belonging to traders, and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

Firefighters battled the major fire outbreak throughout the night until they managed to douse it completely.

Mother recounts her loss after Tudu fire

In a video on X, an affected trader indicated that she had lost everything and did not know where to start life from.

The affected trader said she lives and sells in one of the buildings that were burnt to ashes by the fire, and that had left her devastated.

She said it seemed to her that life had come to an end since she did not know where to start from after losing all her valuables and wares.

"I don’t know where to start; my goods are burnt. I sell clothes and also live here. Everything I own is here. Every valuable item I have is here. My school certificates are all here. Everything is gone, including my children's weighing cards and their other documents. You can imagine how I'm feeling," she said sorrowfully.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to the fire victim's comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@mohplay_inc_ said:

"The government should introduce an insurance scheme for these traders and make it public with an in-depth explanation on how it works. Those who subscribe will be saved from all this emotional distress and loss of property/investment."

@ebempong38 wrote:

"I feel her pain."

@EDDIESO1313 said:

"Why keep your certificate in a shop?☺️."

@AlutaBobby wrote:

"Very sad 😭😭😭…I think someone deliberately set the fire 🔥 up because of her bank loans. Herrrhhhh Ghana."

@Great8_Grace said:

"You will surely have somewhere to start, don't worry, we're with you always."

@autoamulets_ wrote:

"Oh, hmm."

@ShitorWhyte said:

"So unfortunate."

A building collapsed during a downpour in Adenta. Credit: TONY KARUMBA

Source: Getty Images

Building collapses after downpour in Adenta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a building at Adenta had collapsed, trapping people in the rubble.

Police and fire service personnel responded to the scene and launched efforts to rescue the victims.

Flooding and traffic disruptions were reported across parts of Accra after the downpour on June 3.

Source: YEN.com.gh