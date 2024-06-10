A boy has received a car as a gift from his parent after graduating from high school in the US

A video making rounds on social media showed the moment the boy was surprised with the car by his Ghanaian parents, who are owners of Kumasi Market in Worcester

Many who saw the trending video on TikTok congratulated the boy on his achievement

Ghanaian parents abroad have gifted their teenage son a brand-new BMW car after graduating from high school in the United States (US).

A video making rounds on social media captures the moment the young man was surprised with the new car by his parents, who seemed proud of their son's achievement.

The boy and his mum (in white) Photo credit: @obaapapatheo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The yet-to-be-identified young man was blindfolded and beckoned to the car gift by his parents and some guests.

The young man was surprised by what he saw after the blindfold was removed, as he leaned on the car for a few moments, reeling in excitement amid cheers from friends and loved ones.

The parents, whose names were not mentioned, reportedly own the Kumasi Market in Worcester.

The visibly elated mother wearing all-white attire shouted, "That's my boy," to whoever would listen as the boy checked his car out.

A pastor was seen praying over the car before handing the keys to the young man.

A party was later held to climax the celebration of the young man's graduation from high school.

Netizens congratulated the boy

Netizens who changed on the video congratulated the boy on his graduation while praising the parents for their generosity towards their son.

A few of the comments are compiled below:

@kmakafui commented:

"he’s blessed."

@guntercarolyn123 said:

"So beautiful!!! Such wonderful loving parents blessing there Son with such an amazing gift!!! I love seeing this kind of family love. Continuous blessings from God. Congratulations family!!"

@klowerki also said:

"he will receive a private jet after university."

@Afia Konadu also commented:

"Awwwn look at the support from friends and family. This is beautiful."

@De_youngestgad reacted:

"Who else saw the girls opened their mouth when watching through the glass."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh