Tributes have been coming in for the former station manager of Radio Univers, Dr Abubakari Sidick Ahmed

Ahmed, popularly known as Alhaji, died at the age of 63 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on February 16

Ahmed spent more than three decades of his life at Radio Univers, beginning his career as a student journalist

Broadcaster Bernard Avle is among the figures who have paid tribute to the beloved former station manager of Radio Univers Dr Abubakari Sidick Ahmed.

In his tribute, Avle, a product of the University of Ghana campus radio station, expressed gratitude for Ahmed's guidance.

Bernard Avle Leads Tributes to Radio Univers' Alhaji: “You Discovered, Trained, and Mentored Me”

Source: Facebook

In a post on X, he said Ahmed trained and mentored him.

"Thank you, Dr Abubakar Sidick Ahmed. You discovered, trained, & mentored me and many others in a generation."

"May your legacy endure," he also said on Facebook.

Journalists like Adwubi Wiafe Akenteng, who passed through Radio Univers, also thanked Ahmed for giving them a chance as student reporters and broadcasters.

Others described him as kind, principled, and deeply impactful.

"I received the sad news of the passing of my boss and mentor, Dr. Abubakari Sidick Ahmed of Radio Univers, University of Ghana."

Ahmed, popularly known as Alhaji, died at the age of 63 on February 16.

He passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where he had been receiving medical care.

His death was confirmed by his widow, Naziha Alhassan, on Radio Univers, who said he died at about 10:15 a.m.

Ahmed devoted more than three decades of his life to Radio Univers, beginning his career as a student journalist and rising through the ranks to become Station Manager of the non-commercial, campus-based radio station of the University of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh