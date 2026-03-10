Ghanaian Man Secures US Visa on His First Attempt, Questions From the Interview Emerge
A Ghanaian student has left many motivated after announcing that his non-immigrant student visa had been granted by the US Embassy.
His joy stemmed from the fact that it was his first time applying for a US visa, hence sharing what transpired during the visa interview.
A young man known on TikTok as @oseibarima_ posted a video of the visa transcript, indicating that the young man gained admission to study Operations Management and Supervision at Ball State University with a $16,000 scholarship.
First, the visa officer quizzed the applicant about the location of his university, after which he asked about the source of funding.
“I have a Global Honour Scholarship which covers my tuition and part of my expenses. The deficit will be catered for by my mother and sister,” he replied.
The visa officer then asked about the occupation of his mother, to which he responded that she owned a company which had been operating for years and that his sister was also a manager at a company.
He was then asked if he had any relatives in the US, to which he responded negatively.
The visa officer then sought to find out if the applicant had applied for a visa before, to which he replied that it was his first time.
It was at that point that the visa officer informed him that a visa application had been made on his behalf in 2009 by some persons.
“No, I have no idea who they are, and in 2009 I didn’t even have a passport”, he replied.
The visa officer concluded by stating that he was approving his visa and informed him to come for his passport the following week.
Analysis of why his visa was approved
In analysing why the visa was approved, the visa officer explained that what worked in favour of the applicant was that his funding story was clear, as it involved family sponsorship.
Additionally, the programme fit was medium, his home ties were medium, and he gave a strong interview performance.
The officer also indicated that the applicant stayed calm under pressure and repeated key facts.
Offering recommendations, the visa officer advised the applicant to ensure that his sponsor documents are well organised.
Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions, with many congratulating him.
“Does it mean if you have family in the States, your visa won’t be approved?”
“What does it mean when they keep your passport and tell you to make your social media public?”
“It’s not easy. These are very tricky questions. I’m going for an interview next month. Hmm, I need your help please.”
