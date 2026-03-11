A Ghanaian man has raised concerns over the fairness of giving multiple security service applicants a single aptitude test, sparking heated online discussions

He explained that separate tests for each service would have allowed applicants a fairer chance, ensuring failure in one would not block opportunities in another

Applicants have urged the government to release the official medical screening fee as March 16, 2026 approaches, to enable them to prepare adequately

Concerns have emerged over the fairness of the ongoing 2025/2026 security service recruitment exercise, as a Ghanaian man raised questions about the Ministry of Interior’s aptitude test process.

On March 11, 2026, John Goodluck Ayam commented on a Facebook post by the Ministry of Interior, highlighting what he considers an inequity for candidates who applied to multiple security services.

According to Ayam, requiring such applicants to sit for a single aptitude test for all services is “unfair.”

“In my view, the Ministry of the Interior, Ghana, it was unfair for applicants who applied to multiple services to be given only one opportunity to write the aptitude test,” he wrote.

“Since they were required to attend body selection and documentation for all four services, they should also have been allowed to sit for exams tailored specifically to each service. This would give candidates a fair chance, and even if they fail one, they might succeed in another.”

Ayam’s post has gained massive support online, with many applicants echoing his concerns as the release of aptitude test results concludes.

Several candidates failed the test, while those who passed are now preparing for the next stage.

The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that applicants who qualified are expected to begin their medical screening on March 16, 2026. This stage is critical, as only candidates meeting the medical requirements will advance further in the recruitment process.

The discussion has sparked wider conversations online about fairness, transparency, and best practices in national recruitment exercises, with citizens urging authorities to consider adjustments that would provide all applicants with equal opportunities.

Applicants pressure government to release medicals fee

In a related development, pressure has mounted as security service applicants seek the official price for the medical screening.

This follows the Ministry of Interior’s announcement of a new timeline for publishing the results of the aptitude test, conducted as part of the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The first batch of results will be released to Category A candidates, those holding JHS certificates, whose outcomes were scheduled between March 4 and March 5, 2026.

Category B candidates, comprising Degree and HND certificate holders, will receive their results on March 6 and 7, 2026.

Finally, Category C candidates, those with WASSCE certificates, are scheduled to receive their results on March 8 and 9, 2026.

Commenting on a related Facebook post, one concerned citizen wrote:

“Medical screening will start on the 16th, and from the 9th to the 16th is a seven-day interval, and the amount to be paid for the medical hasn’t been communicated yet,” according to Snr Dan.

In response to another post shared on March 5, 2026, by Dora Esinam on Facebook, Zulkarnain Don Zee asked:

“But Dora Esinam, how much is the medical fee so we can prepare for it?”

Speculation over the price has been rife, with many suggesting it could exceed GHC 1,000. In the comment section, Emmanuel Blankson wrote:

“Zulkarnain Don Zee is around GHC 1,500.”

Officials, however, have not issued the approved amount. Applicants remain eager to know the fee so they can prepare appropriately, should they pass the aptitude test and proceed to the medical screening stage.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of publication of results, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.

