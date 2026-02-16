The longest-serving former station manager has Radio Univers Abubakari Sidick Ahmed has passed after a short illness

The media persaonlity has mentored many rising journalists who got employed at top media houses in Accra

Some social media users have commented on the viral post which Radio Univers shared on their Facebook page

Station Manager at Radio Univers, Abubakari Sidick Ahmed, has passed away on February 16, 2026.

A former student of the University of Ghana, Shaibu Zachariyya, broke the sad news online.

Media personality Abubakari Sidick Ahmed dies

Ghana’s media space has been thrown into deep sorrow following the passing of Abubakari Sidick Ahmed, a long-serving manager at the station.

Speaking to Radio Univers, Naziha said Alhaji died at about 10:15 a.m. at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where he had been receiving treatment over the past few days.

For more than three decades, Alhaji dedicated his life to Radio Univers, beginning as a student journalist and rising through the ranks to become Station Manager of the University of Ghana’s non-commercial campus-based radio station. He holds the distinction of being the longest-serving staff member in the station’s history.

Abubakari Sidick Ahmed was widely known for his calm presence and unwavering professionalism. Many current and past staff have described him as humble and dedicated, always willing to guide young broadcasters who looked up to him. His passion for media and commitment to truth and excellence earned him respect across the industry.

News of his passing has left friends, listeners, and the entire Ghanaian media fraternity heartbroken. Tributes continue to pour in, describing him as kind, principled, and deeply impactful.

"I received the sad news of the passing of my boss and mentor, Dr. Abubakari Sidick Ahmed of Radio Univers, University of Ghana. Through him, I had the privilege to work with the Ghana Hajj Board."

May Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdous, and give his family and loved ones patience during this difficult time. Aameen.

Who was Abubakari Sidick Ahmed?

For more than three decades, Alhaji was a respected presence in Ghana’s media industry. His journey through journalism, broadcasting, and media education was defined by passion, purpose, and lasting impact. Over the years, he grew into a visionary leader, distinguished scholar, and mentor whose guidance shaped countless media professionals in Ghana and beyond.

Alhaji’s story began humbly at Radio Univers, where he volunteered as a student reporter. What started as youthful curiosity blossomed into a lifelong calling.

Through hard work, discipline, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence, he steadily rose from reporter to Producer, Editor, and eventually Station Manager. Under his leadership, the station became one of West Africa’s most respected training grounds for young broadcasters.

At a time when he was among the few professionally trained broadcasters and media scholars at the station, Alhaji carried both responsibility and vision.

He helped shape programming standards while building a strong educational foundation for aspiring journalists. Today, his legacy lives on in the many media professionals he mentored, whose work continues to reflect the values he championed: integrity, professionalism, and excellence.

