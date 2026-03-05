The video of a doctor reacting to claims by Sompa FM's Oheneni Adazoa about unsafe practices by food vendors generated reactions online

This comes after some experts shared insights on the health implications of these dangerous practices for people who consume plantain chips

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the doctor about the situation

A Ghanaian doctor has waded into the brouhaha surrounding the allegations made by Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, regarding unsafe frying practices by some food vendors in the country.

Known on TikTok as @stevancy6, the medical expert, in a video, reacted to the confession of a woman who shared the advice a plantain chips vendor gave her in her quest to venture into the business.

A medical doctor, Dr Steph, opens up on the health risks of using a rubber when frying plantain chips. Image credit: @atindanaelizabethatinda1/TikTok, /@stevancy6/TikTok

For starters, the doctor explained that the decision to use excessive seasoning, food colouring, and salt when frying plantain can lead to hidden excess salt in the body.

Furthermore, the decision to add rubber to the oil when frying the plantain chips can result in invisible but toxic contamination.

The doctor then explained that when this is done, the fried plantain chips being sold to customers will contain excess sodium, oxidised fats, and possible plastic residue.

In the wake of this, she indicated that people who consume these plantain chips may be at risk of high blood pressure, increased risk of heart disease, kidney and liver stress, hormone disruption, and higher long-term disease risk.

Plantain chip sellers protest against Oheneni Adazoa

Oheneni Adazoa's crusade against unsafe practices when frying plantain chips has not gone down well with some traders, who hit the streets to protest.

In a couple of viral videos, some sellers were seen demonstrating how they fry their plantains in an attempt to counter her claims.

Some hawkers, in an interview, emphatically stated that they do not use rubber implements and said the narrative was destroying their business.

Plantain chip sellers protest against Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, for creating awareness about some traders using rubber in frying the snack. Image credit: Oheneni Adazoa, UTV Ghana

Doctor's take on plantain chips stirs reactions

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the doctor’s disclosure about the health risks of consuming plantain chips fried using unsafe practices.

Kwesi Dee indicated:

“What job does the FDA in Ghana actually do?”

Al Hayyu Haven commented:

“No wonder after eating plantain chips, I get severe heartburn and also feel very thirsty.”

Nav commented:

“My mum has fried and sold plantain chips for more than a decade. She only uses salt and is very careful with the type of oil she uses for frying. I’m shocked that she came from town two days ago telling me she had heard people saying that some plantain vendors use rubber. It’s heartbreaking.”

Lovable Emily opined:

“Oh, I now see. When you fry plantain chips at home, it’s different from what they sell. I always wondered if it was me who didn’t know how to fry it properly, but now I understand.”

Hometech Essential Ghana indicated:

“The beautiful fresh plantains we buy in the market are mostly sprayed with chemicals to ripen in a day.”

Oheneni Adazoa's whistleblower receives threats

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the lady who blew the whistle on the activities of food vendors using unsafe practices has reportedly been threatened.

The woman claimed that after the presenter shared her contact number for buyers of her rubber-free products, her colleagues immediately targeted her.

She explained that while some of the vendors insulted her for not defending them, others even claimed they would curse her after the issue went viral.

