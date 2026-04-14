A Sierra Leonean man, widely known for his accurate football forecasting skills, has shared his prediction for two UEFA Champions League quarter-final games

In a post, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicted the outcome of the Atletico versus Barcelona and Liverpool versus PSG matches on Tuesday, April 14, 2026

The Sierra Leonean man's prediction for the two big UEFA Champions League quarter-final games has stirred mixed reactions from social media users

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Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man with a good record of accurate football predictions, has predicted the outcomes of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final games that would take place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

A man predicts the outcome of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final games on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Photo source: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, Franck Fife/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the second legs of the UEFA Champions League games involving Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris St Germain (PSG) and Liverpool will be played.

In Spain, Barcelona Football Club are looking to book its place in the semi-finals as they take on their La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The Catalan giants are looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit after Atletico Madrid won the first leg at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

In the other second-leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final match on April 14, Liverpool is in the same position as Barcelona, after suffering a 2-0 defeat against PSG at the Parc des Princes in France in the first leg.

Coach Arne Slot's team is looking to win by three goals or more at Anfield to advance to the semi-final of the elite European club competition.

Man predicts two UCL games' results

In a Facebook post he shared on Monday, April 13, 2026, Amadu predicted that PSG would secure another victory over Liverpool at Anfield to book their ticket to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The young man also predicted that Barcelona would face a difficult task in their quest to knock out Atletico and progress to the next round.

However, he claimed that the La Liga leaders would eventually win over their opponents from Madrid.

He wrote:

"PSG will beat Liverpool again today. And for Barcelona, it will be a long walk to the semis, but they will get there."

In another Facebook post on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Amadu reiterated his prediction for Liverpool's match against PSG.

He also maintained his prediction for Barcelona's game, stating that the match could go into extra time before the Catalan giants secure victory.

He wrote:

"For Liverpool, we know it's over. They will be crushed again in their backyard. And yeah, the big question is whether Barcelona will pull it off. Certainly, yes. Might go to an extra 30 though."

A young Ghanaian man trends as his prediction about the Arsenal vs Madrid game comes to pass. Photo credit: @pray4marv/TikTok, @Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

The Facebook posts of Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicting the outcome of the two UEFA Champions League quarter-final games are below:

Man's UCL quarter-final predictions stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Schabir Akeel Lefawana commented:

"I beg to differ, looking at what happened during that cheap cup."

Ibrahim Musa said:

"I don't see Barcelona going forward with their backline."

Zac Micheal wrote:

"We will win, but qualifying is not guaranteed tomorrow."

Man's prediction on Otto Addo's sacking fulfilled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man's prediction appeared to come true after Otto Addo's sacking from his role as the Black Stars coach.

In a resurfaced video, the man accurately predicted how the coach's tenure would come to an end after the friendly match against Germany.

Source: YEN.com.gh