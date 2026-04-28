Vincent Kompany will miss Bayern Munich’s first-leg Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain

The Belgian tactician has been handed a one-game UEFA ban, ruling him out of the high-stakes encounter in Paris on Tuesday night

As part of the sanction, Kompany will have no contact with his players or coaching staff from 90 minutes before kick-off

Bayern Munich will be without head coach Vincent Kompany on the touchline when they face Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on April 28.

The Belgian tactician has been a key figure in Bayern’s strong run both in Europe and domestically this season, guiding the team into contention for multiple trophies.

However, he will have to watch this crucial encounter from the stands.

Vincent Kompany will not be on the touchline when his Bayern Munich side take on PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final match. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Bayern: Why Kompany is suspended

Kompany’s absence comes after he picked up a yellow card during Bayern’s intense quarter-final win over Real Madrid.

That booking triggered a suspension for the semi-final first leg.

The incident stemmed from his frustration on the touchline after a challenge involving Antonio Rüdiger on Josip Stanišić went unpunished in the buildup to a goal involving Kylian Mbappé.

The situation left Kompany visibly upset and ultimately led to the caution that now rules him out of the game.

Despite the setback, Bayern have already put plans in place. Assistant coach Aaron Danks will take charge from the touchline, while Kompany is expected to return for the second leg in Munich.

In his pre-match press conference, the former Burnley manager expressed confidence in his backroom staff, as quoted by beIN Sports:

"Danksy has plenty of experience, was on the touchline for a while in England," said Kompany, who has received three yellow cards in the Champions League this term.

"I've got 100% confidence in the staff and everyone else."

Vincent Kompany is confident his backroom staff can deliver against PSG as he serves his one-game suspension. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Kompany's strict suspension rules

Although Kompany, who has been tipped as Pep Guardiola's successor at Man City, will travel with the squad to the stadium, the 40-year-old will have limited involvement on matchday.

He must separate from the team upon arrival and is not allowed in the dressing room, according to the competitions rules stated by UEFA:

"A team manager/coach or other team official who is sent off or suspended from carrying out his function may not be in the vicinity of the field of play or the team bench (including any additional seats reserved for team officials on the match sheets), or communicate directly with the team's players and/or technical staff during the match if following the match from the stands."

During the game, he will be seated in a private area under the supervision of UEFA officials.

Communication with the bench is strictly prohibited, including the use of mobile devices, ensuring there is no direct influence on proceedings.

Meanwhile, Bayern will also draw confidence from their recent record against PSG.

According to Opta, the German side have won their last five meetings in the competition, including a 2-1 victory in Paris earlier this season.

PSG vs Bayern: Cat predicts outcome

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a mysterious cat sparked intrigue after predicting the outcome of the PSG vs Bayern Munich clash.

In a video shared online, the cat approached three bowls labelled “PSG”, “Draw” and “Bayern” before making its pick.

Source: YEN.com.gh