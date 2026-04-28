A Sierra Leonean man, widely known for his accurate football forecasting skills, has shared his prediction for a UEFA Champions League semi-final game

In a Facebook post, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicted the outcome of PSG's match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 28, 2026

The Sierra Leonean man's prediction for the big semi-final first-leg game has stirred mixed reactions from social media users

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Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man with a good record of accurate football predictions, has predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final game between Paris St Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

A man predicts the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between PSG and Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Photo source: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, UEFA Champions League

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the first leg of the first semi-final match of the 2026 UEFA Champions League will kick off at 7pm GMT.

The defending champions PSG will host Bayern at the Parc des Princes in France and will be looking to book their place in the final and become only the second team after Real Madrid to win the prestigious European competition in successive years.

The Ligue 1 leaders booked their place in the semi-finals after overcoming English giants Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate after two legs in the quarter-finals.

Bayern, on the other hand, were made to sweat before booking their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Vincent Kompany's side almost blew away their chances of qualifying in the second leg of their quarter-final clash against Real Madrid after they went into halftime behind at 3-2.

However, a red card to midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and two late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise sealed a 6-4 aggregate victory for the Bavarians, who are looking to reach the final of the Champions League for the first time since 2020, when they beat PSG to win their sixth European title.

Man predicts UEFA Champions League semi-final match

In a Facebook post he shared on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Amadu noted that PSG's clash with Bayern would be an exciting game as he predicted the outcome of the game.

The Sierra Leonean forecaster predicted that the first leg of the semi-final clash between the two top European sides would eventually end in a draw.

Amadu stated that the second leg of the tie would determine which team would progress to the final of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League.

He said:

"It's another night of Champions League football. The current champions host the 6-time winners. It will be an exciting encounter tonight, but a draw in the end and all to play for in Munich."

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about the outcome of Arsenal and Manchester City's EPL showdown. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The Facebook post of Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicting the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final game between PSG and Bayern is below:

Man's UCL semi-final match prediction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Emmanuel Eduwama Deprof commented:

"It's going to be interesting tonight. Straight win for Bayern Munich."

Victor Chuks said:

"Your prediction will come to pass."

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts quarter-final matches

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicted the results of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches.

In a post, the Sierra Leonean man shared the names of the teams who would progress to the semi-final round.

Source: YEN.com.gh