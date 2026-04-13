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Suspected Security Officers Storm Assemblies of God Church, Clash With Pastor and Wife
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Suspected Security Officers Storm Assemblies of God Church, Clash With Pastor and Wife

by  Ruth Sekyi
1 min read

Chaos reportedly broke out on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at an Assemblies of God Church in Ughelli, Nigeria, after men in uniform allegedly stormed the premises and engaged in a physical confrontation with the pastor and his wife.

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Suspected Security Officers Storm Assemblies of God Church, Clash With Pastor and Wife
Suspected Security Officers Storm Assemblies of God Church, Clash With Pastor and Wife
Source: Instagram

A video circulating online shows men in uniform in a heated exchange with two men and a woman inside the church. Attempts by others to intervene and separate those involved did not immediately stop the confrontation, as it continued outside the church premises.

It is further alleged that tear gas was sprayed on the face of the pastor’s wife, identified in the video as Precious.

The pastor was later seen visibly distressed, seated with his hands covering his face as he wept following the incident.

The disturbing development has sparked widespread reactions online, with many expressing concern over the confrontation captured in the footage.

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At the time of reporting, details surrounding the cause of the incident had not yet been made public, as attention continues to build around the video and the circumstances leading to the clash.

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Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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