Chaos reportedly broke out on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at an Assemblies of God Church in Ughelli, Nigeria, after men in uniform allegedly stormed the premises and engaged in a physical confrontation with the pastor and his wife.

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Suspected Security Officers Storm Assemblies of God Church, Clash With Pastor and Wife

Source: Instagram

A video circulating online shows men in uniform in a heated exchange with two men and a woman inside the church. Attempts by others to intervene and separate those involved did not immediately stop the confrontation, as it continued outside the church premises.

It is further alleged that tear gas was sprayed on the face of the pastor’s wife, identified in the video as Precious.

The pastor was later seen visibly distressed, seated with his hands covering his face as he wept following the incident.

The disturbing development has sparked widespread reactions online, with many expressing concern over the confrontation captured in the footage.

At the time of reporting, details surrounding the cause of the incident had not yet been made public, as attention continues to build around the video and the circumstances leading to the clash.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh