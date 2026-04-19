John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, bonded with his children on a Sunday afternoon and shared the video online

The children and their father were planting some vegetables and fruits in plastic containers while he educated them on how to care for the plants

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts, with many applauding the MP for teaching the kids

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John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, and his children were filmed engaging in home gardening.

The actor turned MP, and his two older children planted some vegetables and fruits in their home on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

John Dumelo and his children engage in backyard farming at home. Photo credit: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

In a video he shared on social media, John Dumelo helped his two older children put the seeds in plastic containers filled with sand.

The children also watered the seeds and placed it at a conducive place that will allow for air and sunshine.

The children, John Jnr and Malike, looked happy as they bonded with their father while gardening.

"Our home farm is slowly taking shape…we planted Tomato, Garden eggs and watermelon today."

After planting the seeds, Joh Dumelo told his children that they would have to check and water them every morning.

A few minutes after that, Malike was seen at the door watching to see the plant grow. Her father, however, educated her that it would take a while to germinate.

Watch the X video below:

Dumelo bonding with her kids stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by John Dumelo on X. Read them below:

@MohammedAliu6 said:

"Tamale boy watching this and feeling inspired. The north grows some of the best tomatoes in Ghana. Respect for feeding Ghana from the ground up."

@Enocknunoo1 wrote:

"That’s beautiful, home farm can also help with food shortages in Ghana 🇬🇭."

@sikamoreX said:

"This is so beautiful and inspiring to watch...this is how I envision it to be😍."

@DonNito6 wrote:

"Maa Lydia must be fuming at this point, haha."

@TIJANIMUSAH6 said:

"This girl no get patient koraaa oooo. She wants the plant to grow fast, fast."

@DcMayor1 wrote:

"I grew up watching you in movies as a playboy, but you’re actually a wonderful and passionate person in real life! Keep up the works, Hon!"

@GusTavo071024 said:

"But there are a lot of tiles on your compound, and you have kids, please change them brick tiles or whatever they call them."

@Ikeman_zikay wrote:

"She is waiting outside to see if the plant she planted today will grow. My uncle told me I used to pester him at night because I wanted to go out and see if the plant I had planted had started bearing fruit."

@ImaMegamind said:

"Teaching these kids the importance of crop production is one great legacy you can give them and one great contribution to protecting the environment. Tnkx boss."

Source: YEN.com.gh