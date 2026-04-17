Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko’s recent stage performance at Kwamang Homecoming drew massive attention online over his unusual energy and style.

The gospel musician, known for his calm pastoral appearance and accordion ministry, appeared completely different on stage.

His performance comes months after he opened up about financial struggles and appealed publicly for support.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has once again become a trending topic online, but this time, it is not because of his music alone.

Akwasi Nyarko’s performance raises questions following recent claims of hardship. Image credit: yann-vlog, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko

Source: TikTok

The Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher drew massive attention following his recent performance at the Kwamang Homecoming event.

Known widely for his calm and spiritual style, often seen in pastoral attire with an accordion, Nyarko appeared on stage with a completely different presence.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In videos circulating online, the evangelist showed high energy, engaging in a performance style that many compared to a secular artist's.

His movements, dressing, and overall stage demeanour stood in sharp contrast to the image many Ghanaians have come to associate with him over the years.

Netizens reacted to Akwasi Nyarko's performance

The moment quickly went viral, with social media users sharing mixed reactions.

While some praised his versatility and ability to connect with a wider audience, others expressed concern, questioning whether everything was okay with him.

Check out some comments below:

Ajagurajah ba commented:

"Something is wrong 😔."

Prophet Stephen Tawiah commented:

"God may remember you, always a great man of God, hmmm, life is very dangerous. God help us."

PScollection commented:

"I pray God touches him herrr I have his worship songs, and they carry anointing fire. May God draw you back, amen 🙏."

Partey Shanky commented:

"You guys are saying something is wrong with him, no, nothing is wrong with him, wae dats hw he performs because I know him from church hill of God, that's how he performs, you can check 🤲please."

Francis Fashion Gh commented:

"Awwwww hmmm it's not funny oooo may God help him."

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko appealed for help

The performance has sparked conversations, especially considering his recent public struggles last year, 2025. In previous videos and appeals, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko opened up about facing serious financial hardship.

He shared that he had gone days without food and was struggling to take care of his children.

According to him, part of his challenges began after he composed a campaign song for the NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Being a native of the Ashanti Region, he claimed that his open political support did not sit well with some people, which affected his bookings and overall career.

“I am suffering. Sometimes I go hungry. I need help to survive and take care of my family,” he said during one of his emotional appeals.

Watch the X video below:

These have added another layer to the public’s reaction to his latest performance. For some, it explains a possible shift in approach as he tries to stay relevant and regain attention in the industry.

As the videos continue to circulate, one thing is clear: Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has once again captured national attention.

Whether it is a strategic reinvention or simply a moment of expression, many are still watching closely, trying to understand what this new phase truly means for the gospel minister.

Mr Beautiful hints at major comeback after addressing health rumours publicly. Image credit: Kofi TV

Source: UGC

Mr Beautiful broke silence over his absence

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Veteran Ghanaian actor Mr Beautiful denied rumours about his health during an interview at AshantiFest 2026, insisting he is not sick and hardly falls ill.

Speaking to blogger De Prince at the CCB Auditorium, the Kumawood star explained that his long absence from the spotlight was a personal decision, not due to illness.

Mr Beautiful hinted at a strong comeback, saying he had stepped back to analyse life and would return with a force no one could stop.

Source: YEN.com.gh