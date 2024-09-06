Vybz Kartel, in a live session with his fans on TikTok, lavished praise on Shatta Wale and Ghana

The Jamaican dancehall legend also acknowledged his past music collaboration with Shatta Wale

Vybz Kartel's comments about Shatta Wale triggered excitement among fans on social media

Jamaican dancehall superstar Adidja Azim Palmer, popularly known as Vybz Kartel, praised Shatta Wale for their past music collaboration.

Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel praises Shatta Wale on TikTok. Photo source: @iamthekartel @shattawalegh

Vybz Kartel hails Shatta Wale

In a TikTok Live session, Vybz Kartel interacted with numerous fans worldwide and spoke about his Mansa Musa Money music collaboration with Shatta Wale from the latter's 2023 album, MAALI.

The Jamaican dancehall artiste, recently released from prison after over a decade, gave a shout-out to Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

He noted that he genuinely admired the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker and Ghanaian music and was not looking to seek attention on social media.

He said:

"Big ups to Shatta Wale. This is no clout."

Vybz Kartel has had a significant influence on Shatta Wale's music career. The SM Boss has expressed his admiration for the Jamaican dancehall superstar and acknowledged him as his mentor in the music industry on many occasions.

The Ghanaian dancehall artiste was one of the numerous musicians who celebrated Vybz Kartel's release on July 31, 2024, after a Jamaican court of appeals declined to retry Vybz Kartel on murder charges.

Shatta Wale also announced his plan to visit the artiste at his residence in Jamaica to celebrate his newfound freedom with him and become his servant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Vybz Kartel's comments

The video of Vybz Kartel praising Shatta Wale excited fans, who praised the Jamaican musician for acknowledging the SM Boss's musical exploits. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Jah Know commented:

"Now can you people see the truth GAzA&SM for life for get them all what they are saying abut Shatta wale now they can see the move Gaza man don't try 💯🥰🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Nana Boakye 2346 commented:

"God bless you so much Shatta Wale 🙏🙏🙏."

InnareallifeD.Varmit commented:

"On God🙏We Move #SM4Lyf."

Richway commented:

"Big up yourself the legend Vybz Kartel 🤣🤣🤣🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Don Shaker commented:

"Big up world boss."

Vybz Kartel's associate acknowledges Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vybz Kartel's crony, Shawn Storm, praised Shatta Wale in a recent interview.

He acknowledged Shatta Wale for his efforts in campaigning for Vybz Kartel's touring presence in Africa.

