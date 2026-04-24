A male and a female, both 22-year-olds, have reportedly lost their lives after a galamsey pit collapsed at Assin Dansame

The third victim of the pit collapse, an 18-year-old man, was severely injured and had been taken to the hospital for care

The grieving community members called on the government to put in strict measures to end the illegal mining menace

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A 22-year-old woman whose name was given as Serwaa and a man of the same age have reportedly lost their lives in a galamsey pit at Assin Dansame in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

Galamsey is a popular local term used for illegal mining.

Two illegal miners have reportedly died and one injured following the collapse of a galamsey pit at Assin Dansame in the Central Region.

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest that an 18-year-old boy has been injured and has been sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Those who were present recounted that the young man who passed away used to be a commercial motor rider until he recently started galamsey.

"He used to be an Okada rider. A few minutes before he passed away, he came to buy waakye from me. I saw people heading to the galamsey site, that was when they informed us that the pit had collapsed," a waakye seller in the community said.

Another person called on the government to end the galamsey menace.

Residents in Assin Dansame could not hold their tears as the two lifeless bodies were carried to the morgue in a police pick-up.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to death of illegal miners

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@Busumida0 said:

"If the authorities have failed to end Mother Nature. Mother Nature will surely fight for its home. Let's end the galamsey."

@mahogany776 wrote:

"We mostly act like animals, we destroy our land and water for what? 'Gold'? God should punish us for this. Your leaders, too, are more relaxed on these galamsey issues. Hmmm, so-called leaders 😏"

@Jesseessie10033 said:

"Parents, stop putting pressure on your children. See where quick money has ended them 😭."

@jesse_legendary wrote:

"The sad reality is that people falling into galamsey pits and losing their lives will continue happening until the traditional rulers desist from conspiring with the rich and politicians to spoil the land. Sadly, those who are not into the illegality suffer the most."

@_blaqish said:

"Was the police aware that there were illegal miners in their presence???"

@BraSkeleNie wrote:

"It’s about time we make arrests and jail all these galamsey pit owners because it’s illegal."

@_iamAdemola_D said:

"Galamsay is the militancy happening currently in Ghana. This government does not seem ready to fight against it. Sigh."

The Church of Pentecost is being affected by illegal gold mining, polluting rivers. Credit: Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Source: Facebook

Church Of Pentecost hit hard by galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that illegal gold mining has threatened the Church of Pentecost's water baptism practices.

Synthetic rubber pools are replacing traditional river baptisms due to the galamsey pollution concerns.

The church said environmental degradation is disrupting the livelihoods of its members in agriculture and fishing.

Source: YEN.com.gh