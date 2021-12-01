Prosper Datsomor was a promising youngster at Akatsi in the Volta Region whose life was cut short by a tumor he developed

Weeks after he was laid to rest, Prosper's schoolmates who are in primary school have built a single room for his mother

With the supervision of the teachers, the young lads and girls have given the grieving woman a priceless gift

A promising teenage youngster called Prosper Datsomor who attended the Akatsi North District Basic School in the Volta Region lost his life to a strange tumour after being admitted at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Prosper was an award-winning footballer who represented his school in competitions and usually got selected to play in other zones when he was under 13.

Afi Antonio Foundation, led by Afi Antonio, was funding portions of the treatment through social media fundraising before the untimely demise of the young man was heard.

Weeks after he was buried, Prosper Datsomor's mother has been handed a single room structure that was built by his primary schoolmates through the supervision of some teachers.

"Thanks to his classmates who helped in molding the blocks and his teachers making sure everything goes well. To all who supported his cause before his demise, your contributions made this possible," Afi Antonio indicated on her personal handle.

In pictures shared by Afi, the sad mother was seen standing in front of the newly-built structure with a look that suggested that the gesture was a heartwarming one for her.

