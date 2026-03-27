A Ghanaian woman abroad has shared the cost of sleeping in a shared kitchen, sparking widespread discussion among Ghanaians online

She explained that the kitchen is managed by a supposed friend she never expected would charge her such a steep fee, causing disappointment

Another Ghanaian working abroad was left heartbroken after realising his trusted contact squandered money he sent for his house project, leaving it unfinished and unusable

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A Ghanaian woman has expressed her frustration after a fellow countryman, identified only as Asiedu, charged her $600 to sleep in a shared kitchen abroad.

A Ghanaian woman abroad shares her frustration after being charged $600 to sleep in a kitchen. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, whose name was not provided, explained how the shared kitchen is divided by curtains to offer some privacy, yet she was asked to pay the steep fee of $600 per month.

“Eii Asiedu, why will you do this? I cannot even say that I knew you before,” she said, sharing her disappointment.

She further lamented the high cost, saying, “Ghanaians are wicked. Why will you charge humans sleeping in the kitchen $600?”

The video has since gone viral, generating widespread reactions on social media. Several viewers have shared mixed opinions on the fairness of the fee and the challenges faced by Ghanaians living abroad.

This incident highlights growing concerns over high accommodation costs, even in shared spaces, and has sparked discussions about the ethics of charging for minimal living arrangements.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Man abroad weeps after visiting supposed mansion

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian who was hoping to come home to a plush mansion has been left heartbroken after uncovering what he came to meet.

It turns out the person he entrusted to build him a house in his absence did not use the money sent for its intended purpose.

A now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X showed the young man staring at the uncompleted house.

Looking distraught, he lamented that he had travelled to the United Arab Emirates in search of greener pastures.

During his stay in the Gulf country, he opted to start a housing project and began sending money to a person he trusted.

A man cries out as he returns from his trip abroad to see the house built for him. Photo credit: @LittleBee80/Getty Images, @withalvin/X

Source: UGC

According to him, during his seven-year stay in Dubai, it never occurred to him to doubt whether the money he often sent was being used for the house project.

"He often sent pictures showing an area which had been tiled, making it seem as though the house project was nearing completion."

He could barely keep his cool as he moved around the uncompleted building, realising that not only had the person squandered the money, but he also used inferior materials for the project.

With a look of dejection, the young man could be heard saying that he invested his savings into the project, hoping he would return to Ghana to have his own abode.

"Now I don’t even have money to rent a place. All this has happened because I am not around, so he can do whatever he likes."

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 10,000 views and 20 comments.

The X video is below:

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh